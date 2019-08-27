St. Michael the Archangel Catholic High School opened for classes on Monday, a day before the school was set for public auction.
The private Spotsylvania school has avoided foreclosure, something that has been a possibility for some time.
The St. Michael property was slated for public auction at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Spotsylvania Circuit Court. The property was sold to the school for $4,480,000 in 2014.
“We have an agreement in place that allows the school time to work and close on its refinance,” the school’s founder, Hugh Brown, said in an email on Tuesday. “We are working on that now, and hope to have it complete prior to year end.”
St. Michael was established in 2004 as a private school to promote Catholic values and was recognized by the Catholic Dioceses of Arlington as an official Catholic high school in late May this year. It enrolls between 70 and 105 students every year.