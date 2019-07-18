Many of the 90-plus cats removed last month from a hoarding situation in Spotsylvania County are now available for adoption at the Spotsylvania Animal Shelter and the Fredericksburg Regional SPCA.
The cats were rescued in June by Spotsylvania Animal Control, the Spotsylvania Animal Shelter, the Fredericksburg SPCA and Meow Stories, a local nonprofit, volunteer-run cat rescue.
Some of the hoarded cats are still being treated for medical issues or evaluated to see what kind of placement will be best for them.
The Spotsylvania Animal Shelter has 40 cats from the hoarding situation available for adoption. Thirty are at the shelter and 10 more of that group are at the SPCA.
The shelter has more cats than it can house, as well as a wait list for cats in need.
Twenty kitties are ready to go to their forever homes from the SPCA.
“The hard part is over, and now we just have to convince people to come adopt all these cats,” joked Dalia Salah, executive director of the SPCA.
Last week, Belle, a petite gray cat, was the first from the hoarding situation to be adopted from the SPCA.
An eye infection has left her blind and her fur is patchy in places from mites, but Jennifer Hemperley and her 2-year-old son fell in love with her right away.
Hemperley visited the SPCA last week with her son and a friend and said all three of them felt connections with Belle.
“[Belle] greeted us and she was just very sweet and friendly,” Hemperley said. “She has this very quiet meow, but she purrs a lot.”
Hemperley said her son has autism, so she wanted a calm and loving pet for him. Belle meets those requirements.
She read up on blindness in cats and learned that Belle’s other senses will have sharpened to accommodate for the disability. The day after meeting Belle, Hemperley went back to the SPCA to bring her home.
Among the other hoarded cats now available at the SPCA for adoption as family pets are Bear, a diluted calico with yellow eyes; Garfield, a long-haired orange gentleman; and Edo, a gray kitty with extravagant whiskers.
SPCA staff determined that other adoptable cats from the hoarding situation will do better as working cats in charge of rodent elimination in barns, garages or breweries.
All the adoptable cats are available to be viewed and cuddled at the SPCA and the Spotsylvania Animal Shelter.