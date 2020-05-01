When this all started, I was traveling. I do a lot of traveling around the world. I’m a global chaplain, so God calls me to wherever. I was in England in February, and I heard some muttering that something was going to happen, but I had no idea the magnitude of what it was.
This will be the first time in 20 years that I will not have the big Ramadan iftar [the meal eaten after sundown breaking the day’s fast] that we usually have, with 200 to 300 people at my place.
But I don’t look at it as a negative thing, personally. It is a wake-up call from our creator to humanity.
What is the wisdom behind this? To me, it is for us collectively to be humane. Because we have not been humane. We’ve been everything but that.
Now, God shows us, we are going to have the richest of the rich having [COVID-19] and some dying, and the poorest of the poor in the same category.
It is just like the last sermon of our prophet Mohammad, who said, “All mankind is from Adam and Eve, an Arab has no superiority over a non-Arab nor a non-Arab has any superiority over an Arab; also a white has no superiority over a black nor a black has any superiority over white except by piety and good action.”
So what is the positive message? One of my friends is always talking about the falling down of family. If in a family, there is chaos, no peace, what do you expect the world to be?
So God said, I know how to put everybody on time out, basically. You guys stay at home and know how to live together and build that relationship, so that you guys can be a strong family. In that way, hopefully, there will be a lot of really hard conversations in homes.
This is bringing the world to be as one. The whole world has been touched by this. We can be one.
If something happened to me, would my family in Kenya be here at the right time? I don’t think so. So we are there for each other, me and all my Christian brother and sister neighbors.
The challenge to humanity is for us to realize we are one and we are supposed to protect each other. Because if I have [COVID-19] and I go out there, what am I doing?
It is incumbent for all of us to respect one another and find the peace of being at home, because that’s where faith and humanity starts.
Ramadan now is me and my sons and my daughter-in-law in the house together. We wake up early to eat a meal before the fasting starts. We take the extra food and give it to the homeless.
So Ramadan is different. It’s beautiful to me—it is. It’s peaceful. It’s a time of reflection. A time of reassessing what I’m doing. And I hope everybody is doing the same. Let’s take the time to really reflect and reassess ourselves.
Do it for the whole world.
