Virginia’s state librarian had a far-seeing prediction at the opening of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library on July 18, 1969.
Randolph W. Church told the crowd of library patrons at the old Lafayette school in downtown Fredericksburg that they’d “wonder from this day forward how you ever got along without the services we are providing here today.”
About 100 people perused the library’s 45,000-volume collection that hot summer afternoon, which was the first time Caroline, Stafford, Spotsylvania and Westmoreland county residents had free library service, according to an article that ran in The Free Lance–Star. Fredericksburg has had a library since 1822 when Gray’s Circulating Library opened.
Flash forward a half-century, and the regional library system that began in what is now CRRL’s Fredericksburg branch at 1201 Caroline St. has grown to 10 locations serving 328,849 customers in Fredericksburg, Stafford, Spotsylvania and Westmoreland. People who live outside of the regional system can pay $30 per family for a library card.
Martha Hutzel, CRRL’s director, said that it’s rare for a regional library system to last 50 years, and she and her staff wanted to do something extra special for the community to celebrate. They began making plans about a year ago, and decided they could either have separate events around the anniversary date or supersize the fun fests held at each branch in August.
In a way, they’re doing both.
As a nod to the year the regional system got its start, the Howell Branch in Stafford will hold a Summer of 1969 Celebration featuring music and activities for all ages from 3:30–4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 27. At 7 o’clock that evening, Phil McKenney will present his performance-art piece, “Wild Men! The Dawn of Rock ‘n Roll.” He uses his pen-and-ink portraits to bring to life as the rapid rise and fall of such musicians as Jerry Lee Lewis, Buddy Holly and Elvis; and sings many of their well-known hits.
The main celebrations, however, will be the fun fests, which will begin Aug. 1 at the Fredericksburg Branch and wind up Aug. 29 at the Montross Branch. They’ll feature a deejay playing ‘60s-era hits, a magician, moon bounce, inflatable obstacle course, refreshments and a number of other special activities. See the accompanying box for the dates and times for each branch’s festival. The information is also available on the back of CRRL’s quarterly magazine and on its website, librarypoint.org.
Even though it’s reaching a half-century mark, the CRRL isn’t sitting still. It’s made a number of changes recently, and more are in store.
These include new self-service express checkout machines that allow patrons to pay fees for overdue or lost materials with a credit or debit card. They can now also pay those fees online at librarypoint.org/online-pay. CRRL did away with fees for children and teens two years ago, and has seen an increase in circulation since then.
Hutzel said that many libraries have stopped charging fines because so many of their books, magazines and other materials are available electronically.
The Friends of the Library have opened a bookshop June 17 at 125 Olde Greenwich Drive, Suite 150. Patrons can not only buy gently used books, movies and audio books, but they can also select Friends of the Library Center when placing materials on hold using the CRRL’s online catalog and pick them up during the bookshop’s hours. Those are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
At the Fredericksburg Branch, former office space on the third floor is being converted into the adult fiction section and law library. There will also be space for some group study rooms. This will free up space on the second floor for a story time room and more computers.
In addition, the two 25-seat rooms on the first floor will be removed so the branch’s 165-seat theater can be expanded. City officials have been trying to find ways to provide larger performing arts spaces besides those at James Monroe High School and the University of Mary Washington for some time.
“That’s big news for the city,” Hutzel said. “Essentially the city would have a theater without having to build a theater.”
The CRRL also has received a Fredericksburg Economic Development Authority grant to create a dedicated, library-staffed “ideaspace” at 1616 Princess Anne St., which is in the city’s intended Princess Anne Corridor Maker District.
The facility will include a digital media lab, drawing tablets and 3D printing and scanning services as well as a variety of video equipment such as a GoPro digital action video camera and Ultra HD camcorder. Library staff will provide access and training at no charge to the community.
It will not be a new branch, but rather an expansion of the maker technology the library branches have been offering on such things as 3D printers and scanners, drawing tablets, coding equipment and sewing machines, Hutzel said. Hundreds of library customers have undergone training to earn certification badges allowing them to independently use the technology.
An opening date has not been set.