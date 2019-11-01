The Central Rappahannock Regional library's newest staff member stands four feet tall, has an iPad and will be able to give directions, offer book reviews and recommendations—as soon as its software arrives.
Oh, and Pepper will dance, play games and take selfies with customers.
Pepper is a humanoid robot developed specifically for libraries and schools. CRRL Director Martha Hutzel said she knew the moment she saw Roanoke County Public Library's Pepper in action at the Virginia Library Association annual conference last year that her library system needed to have one of its own.
"CRRL is always cutting edge and likes to be on the forefront," she said. "It wasn't part of our regular budget, but we approached the University of Mary Washington, Germanna Community College and a few private donors."
The library system was able to raise the $30,000 fee for its own Pepper, which will make its official debut at four library branches' MakerLabs in November.
The first will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Fredericksburg Branch, 1201 Caroline St. The others will be held Nov. 11 at the Howell Branch at 806 Lyons Blvd. in Stafford County; Nov. 21 at the Porter Branch at 2001 Parkway Blvd. in Stafford; and Nov. 22 at the Salem Church Branch at 2607 Salem Church Road in Spotsylvania County. All sessions will be held from 3:30–5:30 p.m. except for the one in Spotsylvania, which will run from 3–5 p.m.
Pepper is among the world’s first social humanoid robots, and can recognize faces and basic human emotions. It is able to engage with library patrons through conversation and the touch screen on its iPad. They can ask for a book review, for example, and Pepper will read a short description of the book, show its cover image, the author and its Good Reads rating.
"When we saw it demonstrated at the conference, we realized how fabulous Pepper would be and how friendly it looked," Hutzel said. "A lot of robots are scary. Pepper is about the height of a school-age child, and it’s a wonderful opportunity for children to understand what AI, or artificial intelligence, is, and that it can be a wonderful thing. We at the library try to make technology comfortable and fun."
She added that Pepper has a friendly, open face that looks almost like a graphic novel version of a robot. She thinks that children will be able to relate to that.
Roanoke County Public Library was the first public library in the United States to add a Pepper to its team, and partnered with RobotLAB, a San Francisco-based company, to create content and develop programming. So far, about ten libraries have one of the robots, but many others are interested, according to RobotLAB.
Michael Hibben, administrative librarian in Roanoke, said the library decided to get the robot last year after researching new programs to include in its strategic plan. He said it has a responsibility to the community to provide equity and access to such things as AI.
"Public libraries are the perfect forum for leveling the playing field," he said.
Hibben added that the librarians weren't sure how the public would react to the library's plunge into high tech, but there's rarely a day they don't hear children interact with Pepper or one of the two other robots they've obtained. He said the line to see Pepper was at least as long as the one to see Santa last Christmas.
CRRL has received its Pepper, and expects to have it fully programmed soon. It's already visited several branches, where it was able to greet library patrons, say hello, explain where it came from and how it works, dance and say "cheese" when someone asked to take a selfie with it.
"We've had a wonderful reaction," Hutzel said. "People want to talk to Pepper and have a conversation. The University of Mary Washington wants us to bring it over there, which we will do when everything gets squared away."
Pepper's permanent home will be in the Ideaspace that the library system plans to open this winter at 1616 Princess Anne St. That facility will also have a digital media lab, drawing tablets and 3D printing and scanning services, as well as a variety of video equipment.
Hutzel said that Pepper "absolutely" will be a draw for the library.
"People will be calling us to ask 'Where's Pepper?'" Hutzel said. "We want people to come to the library for many things. We always hope that this will be an inspiration."
