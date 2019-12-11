AT 6:15 on the night after Thanksgiving, all was calm in the Oak Grove subdivision of Spotsylvania County, and very little was bright.
That is, until flashing lights came around the corner in the form of a big red firetruck decked out with 300 feet of lights, a Christmas tree, packages and even the visage of a little red-nosed reindeer.
Atop the pumper truck is none other than Old Saint Nick himself—his red suit and white beard shining electric in bright lights that send his shadow into every yard.
Welcome to Night One of the annual Chancellor Volunteer Fire and Rescue Santa Run, a community service offered since 1998 that will take Santa on a decorated fire truck over eight days and nights to 80 neighborhoods and communities from the day after Thanksgiving through the weekend before Christmas.
On one hand, the motivation is simple: taking Santa around on a firetruck is a great way to bring excitement and holiday joy to young and old alike.
But there’s another level of purpose. As CVFR life member James LaClaire noted, people typically see a firetruck come to their house on one of the worst days of their lives. The Santa Run flips that script by making the visit one that doesn’t involve loss, and has only the upside of bringing joy to children and parents alike.
“I took part in that first year in ’98, and at first, people were a little puzzled by what was going on when they saw a firetruck with lights flashing come into their neighborhood,” said LaClaire. “But they caught on pretty quick, and now it’s something people look forward to.”
Steve Dove, the president of the volunteer fire and rescue company and this year’s main Santa, said he was initially surprised to find that parents who flood out of homes when the Santa firetruck pulls by are probably more excited than their children.
“I think with the busy lives everyone leads today, this is something that takes them back to the days when they were kids,” he said. “Many won’t be expecting it, and the surprise is a big part of why we’ll see them smiling and, in some cases, hopping up and down.”
Indeed, when the Santa Run firetruck was nice enough to let a reporter and photographer tag along the Friday night after Thanksgiving, it was surprising to see the flood of people—adults and children—who poured out of their houses alerted by the flashing lights, sirens and amplified Christmas music.
Some came barefoot, others tossed blankets around their shoulders, but they flowed from their houses. And while children were wide-eyed and often waved to Santa, many of the grown-ups had the biggest smiles and bounced about as if on pogo sticks.
On one street in Oak Grove, William and Crystal Salmela hastened out, one holding 2-year-old Alexander, the other his twin, Oliver.
Both boys were wide-eyed and intent, and each parent seemed joyous for the pair’s excitement.
“They’re both really excited,” said Crystal, who admitted her boys had mixed feelings about the fat man in the red suit. “They both seem to like seeing this visit.”
A few streets over, a mother visiting her father with her 10-year-old son wasn’t sure what she was seeing, with all the flashing lights and music in the distance.
“What is this?” Kaadira LaGrier of Montclair, N.J., asked a reporter walking past, warming to the commotion after learning it was a visit from Santa. Her 10-year-old son, Kaamar, simply glowed.
“Wow, this is really cool,” she said. “We don’t have anything like this in Jersey.”
Dove was enjoying every moment atop the firetruck, dancing to “Jingle Bell Rock” as he passed the twins and the folks from New Jersey.
“It really is a joy for me, and all involved with this,” Dove said of the core group of a dozen or more volunteers who take part. “I think it helps all of us get into the Christmas spirit, while engaging with the community in a positive way.”
Mike Passera, department chief for CVFR, said getting the logistics of the Santa Run worked out is probably the hardest part of making it happen.
The preparation includes exact maps of the routes—miles upon miles Santa’s firetruck will take through the 80 neighborhoods. There’s also a schedule of volunteers aboard the firetruck and typically one or two “chief buggy” vehicles ahead and behind the truck for safety’s sake. Decorating the truck, creating the holiday music playlist and keeping the Santa suit looking good take some work, as well
“We will sometimes schedule stops in areas where we know a large number of people will be waiting for us, spots like a clubhouse or neighborhood gathering spot,” said Passera. “And we’ll sometimes stop if a crowd gathers at an intersection or something like that.”
On those stops, the volunteer firefighters and rescuers will pass out candy canes and Santa will speak to the youngsters from atop the truck.
“Unfortunately, it’s too hard to get down and back up, so I can’t climb down and shake the kids’ hands,” said Dove. “But I can certainly talk to and wave at them. But because we have a long way to go each trip, we have to keep moving.”
LaClaire noted that the Santa Run started when a volunteer saw something similar when he lived in Long Island and suggested it would be a good thing to do in Spotsylvania.
LaClaire said there are other departments in the region that do something similar, though he thinks Chancellor has been doing it the longest.
Passera, who’s been with the volunteer unit since 2007, said the planners use the fire and rescue company’s Facebook page to share details of the schedule, which is updated once a Run starts so folks know when Santa will arrive in their neighborhoods.
“Each night, we’ll have someone live on Facebook sharing exactly where we are and when we’ll be at the next neighborhood,” he said, noting that the runs are scheduled on Friday evenings and from afternoon to evening on Saturdays. Sunday runs are set as make-ups for days when bad weather prevents the treks from happening.
The driver of the Santa Run firetruck on the first run, Billy Harrington, seemed to be enjoying it as much as the young and young-at-heart who swarmed to see the truck pass by with Santa atop it.
In between shouts of “Hello!” and “Merry Christmas!” Harrington explained that four years ago he’d lost a bit of his zeal for the holiday.
“But doing this these past few years, seeing the kids and adults get so excited, has helped to put a bit of magic back in the holiday for me,” he said.
For more info, go to the Chancellor Volunteer Fire & Rescue Facebook page: facebook.com/Chancellor-Volunteer-Fire-Rescue-158214287622927.
Or use this Facebook link to the CVFR Santa Run: facebook.com/events/2449270035393025/.
