The Thornburg area is either the last or first outpost in Spotsylvania County for Interstate 95 travelers.
It boasts one of only two I–95 exits in the county, but remains largely rural and a lot less developed than Massaponax, the county’s other interstate exit.
The Massaponax area has seen explosive commercial and residential growth in the past decade or so. Not nearly as much has happened in Thornburg, but change appears to be on the horizon.
Around the U.S. 1 intersection in Thornburg, a small shopping center with a Food Lion and other stores serves as the retail hub. Other, mostly small local businesses, such as used car dealers and a Mexican restaurant, stand along the highway near the intersection.
Along Mudd Tavern Road close to the I–95 interchange, there are gas stations, fast-food restaurants and a few hotels.
The interchange is in the midst of a rebuild, with more work coming along Mudd Tavern toward U.S. 1, and that work is a harbinger of a likely spike in residential and commercial growth in Thornburg.
Supervisor Kevin Marshall, whose Berkeley District includes Thornburg, thinks it will happen because of its proximity to the exit.
Thornburg could eventually be “the hottest development area in the state of Virginia,” he said after a community meeting Wednesday with a developer hoping to build a mix of residential and commercial buildings on the west side of Thornburg’s U.S. 1 intersection.
The meeting was held at the Dominion Raceway, which opened three years ago off Mudd Tavern Road near the I–95 interchange, with about 50 residents in attendance.
The preliminary plan for the LID LLC development calls for 360 apartments, 134 townhouses and 31 detached houses on the Morris Road side of the intersection. Commercial businesses would be built nearer to U.S. 1.
Saif Rahman, one of the property owners, said plans are preliminary and that the owners are open to suggestions from the community. He mentioned a pharmacy as one possibility, with a range of other smaller “boutique” stores comprising the rest.
The owners need the Board of Supervisors to rezone part of the property from agricultural to commercial before the project can be approved.
Marshall sounded cautiously optimistic about the idea. But there is a sticking point with another proposal that could impact all plans in Thornburg. A training facility known as the Crucible has been proposed by a private security firm for property next to the proposed mixed-use development. The facility’s property also is near other businesses and residents.
Crucible has operated a security training facility on leased property in the Hartwood area of Stafford County for two decades, but wants to build a 70-plus acre facility in Thornburg.
A group of area residents has formed to oppose the project, and some were at the Wednesday meeting at the Raceway. Some said they’d rather have the mixed-used development than the Crucible.
Rahaman noted that the Crucible proposal has impacted his group’s plans for the property. He said he is waiting to see what the county decides on the training facility.
Marshall, who is against the Crucible project, told the Raceway crowd that the proposal is being reviewed and the county is waiting for responses from the applicant, Radio Reconnaissance Technologies Inc.
Leon Hughes, assistant director with the county Planning Department, told the crowd a public hearing could be held this summer.
Marshall sounded more optimistic about the mixed-use proposal. So does the planning commissioner for the district.
“This area is booming,” Jennifer Maddox said at last week’s public hearing for rezoning of a portion of another property on the east side of U.S. 1 at the Thornburg intersection.
She wants the area to grow commercially and said residents “are anxious” for growth so they don’t have to go to north to Cosners Corner. She noted that traffic is “crazy” in the area and infrastructure improvements are needed.
More than $40 million is being spent to improve the I–95 interchange and Mudd Tavern Road, and a sewer line upgrade also is planned.
While the county is in the process of updating its comprehensive plan, much of the area around the intersection is designated for a mix of residential and commercial growth; employment centers and other offices; as well as industrial and business parks.
Developer Bill Vakos told the planning commission of his company’s plans to develop the section of land it owns on the east side of U.S. 1, which was the subject of a public hearing during last week’s planning commission meeting.
He said in the past the company has tried to entice big “employment centers” such as the FBI and the Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic to build on the more than 100 acres it owns at the intersection. He said the company is also looking to bring in businesses with large workforces, along with retail options.
No plans for the property have been submitted to the county.
Hughes, who works in the county’s Planning Department, laid out details of other pending proposals in the area for the planning commissioners during last week’s meeting.
He included information about the mixed-use plans at the U.S. 1 intersection and also provided information for projects around the Dominion Raceway, which include a new Sheetz store and gas station near the entrance to the raceway; a four-story, 82-room hotel; and a multi-garage complex.
He gave no timeline for those projects.
“There’s a lot going on in Thornburg,” Hughes told the crowd at Wednesday’s community meeting. He welcomed them to be part of the planning process.
Hughes expects growth to come to Thornburg after the roadwork is completed.
The I–95 interchange project is scheduled to be finished in September. The other Mudd Tavern Road project, which includes widening the road from two to four lanes from the interchange to U.S. 1 and the addition of a roundabout, is slated to start in the fall of 2020 and be completed in 2022.
Thornburg’s U.S. 1 intersection also underwent an upgrade in recent years, with the addition of turning lanes.