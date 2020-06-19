The Chatham Bridge is set to close early Monday morning.
The 79-year-old span over the Rappahannock River is scheduled to remain closed until October 2021 for a $23.4-million rehabilitation project.
The closure will shutter one of the area’s five bridges across the river, rerouting about 16,000 vehicles that use the Chatham Bridge between Fredericksburg and Stafford County each day.
The Virginia Department of Transportation’s detour will send traffic to the Blue and Gray Parkway, Dixon Street and Charles Street. Vehicles taller than 13 feet, six inches will need to use the Blue and Gray Parkway and William Street.
Traffic also is expected to increase at the Falmouth Bridge and the U.S. 1 intersection with Princess Anne Street and Hanson Avenue, where traffic pattern changes will be made.
Hanson Avenue traffic will be limited to right turns only onto southbound U.S. 1. Also, northbound U.S. 1 traffic will not be allowed to turn left onto Hanson.
Traffic on the west side of the highway that would use Hanson or Riverside Drive—by heading under the Falmouth Bridge—to get onto the northbound U.S. 1 will not be able to do so. A utility project has temporarily closed Caroline Street there. That traffic will have to use Fall Hill Avenue to turn onto northbound U.S. 1.
On Princess Anne Street, the ramp to northbound U.S. 1 will now have a stop-light signal, allowing traffic a green light for right turns toward the Falmouth Bridge.
