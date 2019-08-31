Drivers will have to use a detour instead of Chatham Bridge to cross the Rappahannock River beginning in May.
The Virginia Department of Transportation will close the 78-year-old span, which carries about 16,000 vehicles a day, for 16 months so its superstructure can be rehabilitated. It will begin advertising for a contractor in January to install new steel bridge girders and top them with a smoother concrete surface than the current one, which is deteriorating, among other improvements.
Robert Ridgell, VDOT’s construction engineer for the project, told the Fredericksburg City Council during its work session last week that weather could delay the repairs, but the contractor will be offered a financial incentive to get the work done before Labor Day 2021.
VDOT will use $23.4 million from Virginia’s State of Good Repair program for the entire project, which will include improvements along the detour route that includes Dixon Street and the Blue and Gray Parkway. CES Consulting of Sterling was just hired to start on that part next month.
That work will include installing signs along the route, which will be covered until the bridge closes to traffic, and extending the turn lane for vehicles exiting left onto Dixon Street from the Blue and Gray Parkway. It will give drivers more space to queue up during peak times to make the turn so they’re not blocking drivers trying to make the right turn to get downtown, spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said.
Vehicles taller than 13 feet, 6 inches will not be able to pass beneath the railroad overpass along the detour route. To get downtown, they’ll have to continue on Blue and Gray Parkway to William Street.
Work on the bridge will include widening the superstructure from 50 feet to a little more than 57 feet—an additional 3 feet and 7 inches per side, removing the narrow sidewalks and adding a nearly 10-foot-wide, shared-use path for pedestrians and bicyclists on the downstream side.
The existing sidewalks don’t meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards, and aren’t bicycle friendly. Currently, bicyclists are expected to share traffic lanes with vehicles.
The new path will be separated from vehicle traffic by a barrier, and will have a scenic overlook at the halfway point. The bridge path will connect with the Belmont–Ferry Farm Trail in Stafford County and with sidewalks in downtown Fredericksburg.
The historic Old Stone Warehouse next to the bridge in downtown Fredericksburg will close in October because of concerns about the building’s structural integrity. Extra precautions are being taken, including the installation of brace beams and vibration monitors.
“While there’s no expectation or concern for any serious impacts upon the building during the bridge work, out of an abundance of caution, we do not want the building to be occupied during the project,” city Public Works Director Dave King said.
Light posts along the bridge will be replaced with ones that match existing light posts downtown, and the replacement concrete bridge rail will be similar to the existing Gothic-style rail.
Once the project begins, traffic signal timing will be adjusted by VDOT and the city’s Department of Public Works in response to increased traffic demand along the detour route and along U.S. 1 near the Falmouth Bridge. They’ll also closely monitor traffic congestion, and make further adjustments if necessary to keep traffic moving.
VDOT estimates that about 60 percent of traffic will take the detour along Dixon Street and the Blue and Gray Parkway, and the rest will cross the river using the Falmouth Bridge, Hannon said. Restrictions will be in place at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Princess Anne Street while Chatham Bridge is closed. In addition, one end of Freedom Street, which is next to the VFW Post, will be closed, although people will still be able to park along it.
VDOT anticipates that there will be heavier traffic on U.S. 1 northbound and southbound during the bridge closure, and will put the following changes into effect:
- Hanson Avenue traffic approaching the U.S. 1 intersection will be limited to right turns onto U.S. 1 southbound only. Hanson Avenue traffic will be prohibited from proceeding straight across the intersection to Princess Anne Street or making a left turn to U.S. 1 northbound. Instead, Hanson Avenue traffic seeking to reach Princess Anne Street or U.S. 1 northbound will be detoured to Woodford Street, Riverside Drive and Amaret Street.
- A new traffic signal will be added for the Princess Anne Street turn lane onto U.S. 1 northbound. It will allow free-flowing right turns when the light is green.
- U.S. 1 northbound traffic will be prohibited from turning left onto Hanson Avenue.
As the start of the project draws closer, VDOT will announce the confirmed date for the Chatham Bridge closure, and hold a “Pardon Our Dust” public meeting on the project before construction begins. It will also coordinate with the city and Stafford County on efforts to promote the detour route and help residents, businesses and visitors reach their destination during this project.
Fredericksburg, for example, is gearing up a publicity campaign to show that the city is open for business during the 16-month bridge renovation. It is coordinating with VDOT on maps and signs along the detour route, and will have maps available online and as printed copies showing the detour, parking and alternate routes. People will also be able to sign up for alerts.
In addition, the city will work with Fredericksburg VA Main Street on promotional efforts such as scavenger hunts and “find the mascot” campaigns to raise awareness about the ease of getting around downtown and the parking options that will still be available throughout construction.
