Worried in Woodford about how many of your neighbors have tested positive for COVID-19? Or has the crisis made you fearful in Fredericksburg or keyed up in King George?
A new tool on the Virginia Department of Health’s website that shows cases by ZIP code might provide a few more answers about how things look in your locality. While the information isn’t drilled down enough to spotlight which store in Spotsylvania County has had an outbreak or what subdivision in Stafford County has the most cases, it does provide a more focused dataset than has been offered before.
The new listings also show how many tests have been administered for the novel coronavirus locally—the first time that information has been made available for each locality as well as for the Rappahannock Health District.
As of Sunday, there were 762 people in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford with confirmed cases of the virus after 5,563 tests. Some people with high exposure, such as health care workers and first responders, may have been tested more than once, and that’s why the 5,563 is called the number of “testing encounters,” according to the website.
“Regardless of how many times a person has been tested, they will only be counted as a case once,” the website states.
Thirteen percent of those who’ve been tested in the local health district actually had the virus compared to 15 percent of those tested statewide, based on Sunday’s numbers.
Which areas in the Fredericksburg region have the highest and lowest rates of positive tests?
Since the end of March, Stafford has been a hot spot for the virus and the county. With its dense population and proximity to Northern Virginia, Stafford has led the local health district in cases and had 374 positive ones, as of Sunday.
The two ZIP codes that make up North Stafford—22554 and 22556—had the highest rates of positive tests in the local health district. The area that includes Stafford Courthouse, Garrisonville Road, Aquia Harbour and Embrey Mill, as well as dozens of other subdivisions, had a positive test rate of 18 to 19 percent, according to the state website.
There are 1,556 people in those two ZIP codes who’ve had the virus. That’s compared to 868 people in Stafford’s other two ZIP codes, 22405 and 22406, which represent Falmouth area and south Stafford. They’ve tested positive at a rate of about 11 percent.
Spotsylvania certainly has its share of developments and density and its highest rate of positive tests—15 percent—came in the busy ZIP code of 22407, which includes the area west of Fredericksburg, along State Route 3 to Elys Ford Road.
But Spotsylvania also has one of the lowest ZIP codes for positive cases. That was in 22553, which covers a boot-shaped mass of land from the fringes of Spotsylvania Courthouse to the county’s border with Orange County. Six percent of people in the 22553 ZIP code tested positive.
The only other ZIP code in the local health district with positive rates that low was Woodford in Caroline County. Five people—out of 76 tested—had the virus, for a rate of 6.5 percent.
Speaking of Caroline, it’s the only county with two ZIP codes without any virus cases. Port Royal and Rappahannock Academy both had zeroes in Sunday’s listing. In addition, Bowling Green and Milford show results of “suppressed,” which means there have been one to four cases there. In an effort to protect patient privacy with such small numbers, the state health department lists “suppressed” instead of an actual number.
While seeing the number of cases by ZIP codes does provide more detailed information, the state stresses there are complexities with providing numbers this way. Just as everyone who has a Fredericksburg mailing address doesn’t live in the city, ZIP codes tend to cross county lines—and the number of positive cases by ZIP code doesn’t exactly match the number for each locality.
Sunday’s total number of cases for Fredericksburg was 61, according to the state website. But the only ZIP code on the state website for the city—22401—showed only 58 cases.
In addition, some ZIP codes that are mostly industrial or commercial, such as the 22412 ZIP code for GEICO in Stafford, aren’t listed separately on the state’s chart, but are grouped with others.
For more information on COVID-19 cases by ZIP code, go to the state health department’s website at vdh.virginia.gov.
In the left-hand column, click on “COVID-19 Data Insights” then click on the blue button: “COVID-19 Cases and Testing Data by ZIP Code.”
