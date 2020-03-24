Churches, civic groups and agencies are marshaling forces to make sure the Fredericksburg area’s most vulnerable residents—senior citizens and the disabled—have food, medicine and contact with the outside world during the coronavirus outbreak.
In some cases, there are more people signed up to assist than there are requests.
“We’ve seen an overwhelming number of people jump in to help,” said Adam Munshaw, pastor of NewLife King George, whose church members are willing to shop for groceries and prescriptions for the elderly. “Our gap has been connecting to the needs.”
In other areas, it’s a different story.
“We’re receiving requests from retirement homes, people in our church and community,” said T.J. Jauss, outreach coordinator at Lifepoint Church in Fredericksburg. “Some people are good, some people aren’t.”
With six campuses between Culpeper and Richmond, Lifepoint is leading an effort to make sure the pantries and medicine cabinets of older people stay filled.
It is also keeping lines of communication open, whether staff members are reaching out to members who live in over-55 communities or volunteers are writing “love letters,” notes of encouragement to nursing home residents confined to their rooms.
“You can feel really lonely if you’re stuck inside and can’t get out,” Jauss said. There’s definitely a need for outreach services, said Lissi Hartburg, a 73-year-old King George County resident.
“We seniors, we’re taking this very seriously because we’re vulnerable,” she said, “but the problem is, we don’t seem to be getting what other people are getting—the food that we need, the assistance. It’s getting difficult for all of us.”
She’s active with Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging, which typically has senior cafés set up throughout Planning District 16 to offer food and socialization. Those are closed through April 16, but the agency is still delivering meals to the homebound and taking seniors to medical appointments and grocery stores, said Director Pat Holland.
Its office, at 460 Lendall Road in Stafford County, is closed, but workers will meet clients in the parking lot to deliver meals.
“We’ve offered whatever assistance we’ve could. We’ve told them repeatedly, ‘Please, please, please let us know,’” Holland said. “Amongst our folks, there does not seem to be a panic, and that’s good.”
But there is concern, Hartburg said, when agency vans take seniors to the store and there’s no toilet paper, dishwashing liquid or laundry detergent to be found.
“We usually only buy what we need,” she said, “now we need somewhere we can go to get more of what we need for a little bit longer. I stay updated on news and Facebook, and so far, very few stores are limiting times” for when seniors can shop.
Hartburg said she’s also sharing news and resources with other seniors, who aren’t connected to the internet and rely solely on phone calls.
Munshaw believes social interactions will become more important as people observe guidelines to stay at home and avoid contact with others.
“The longer this goes on, the more we’re going to have to offer people hope and light because it’s going to feel more dark and isolated,” he said.
