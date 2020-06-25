Fredericksburg City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a $94.3 million operating budget for fiscal year 2021.
City Manager Tim Baroody originally proposed a nearly $103.5 million budget, but cuts had to be made in light of a significant drop in revenue due to COVID-19 restrictions. Changes included removing a proposed 4 percent across-the-board pay increase for city employees, eliminating all nine new full-time positions and one part-time position, and reducing the city’s portion of the school system’s budget.
Only 75 percent of the funds will be appropriated at first due to the continued economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic and uncertainty about what cuts will be made to the state’s budget when the General Assembly holds a special session in August. City Council has the option of amending the budget at any time based on new information or conditions.
“The only thing we know is we don’t know enough, that there are still a lot of outstanding pieces in this,” said City Council member Matt Kelly. “There’s enough flexibility in here that we can make changes, but we’re going to need to keep a tight eye on this budget as we move forward. As the information starts trickling in, hopefully by the end of the summer we’ll have a much better handle on it.”
City Council approved several modifications to the budget since it took the first of two votes on it June 9. They included a 3 percent reduction in their own salaries, as well cuts to travel and training expenses for some city staff. Council also voted to add $5,000 to funding for the SPCA. The savings, which totaled $33,447, went into the contingency fund.
The budget does not include an increase in the tax rate, something Council members had agreed upon during a work session because they had no desire to raise the rate at a time when so many people are experiencing economic hardships. Fee increases for water and sewer rates and recycling were postponed until January.
City staff will present a capital improvement plan to City Council later this summer, once the pandemic’s impact on becomes clearer.
Council members discussed the possibility of changing the name of the stretch of Jefferson Davis Highway that runs through the city. Kerry Devine said there has been a lot of talk in the community about it, the Fredericksburg Memorials Advisory Commission recently voted in favor of changing the name, and Del. Josh Cole is likely to introduce legislation to change it throughout Virginia at the next General Assembly. Devine would like City Council to vote on a resolution in support of the governor and General Assembly changing the name.
Kelly pointed out that Alexandria was allowed to rename its stretch of the highway because it had been a city road before it was named after the president of the Confederacy. The state built and named most of rest of the highway, including the section within Fredericksburg’s city limits.
Billy Withers said that it was obvious that City Council was in agreement on a resolution, but businesses along U.S. 1 will have to change their address.
“We’ll find a way to help them with that too,” said Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw.
