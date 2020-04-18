Fredericksburg property owners will have to wait until October to see the impact that COVID–19 is having on the city’s latest reassessment of their real estate’s value.
Wingate Appraisal Service was about to wrap up inspections for Fredericksburg’s 2020 general property reassessment so notices could be sent out by May 1 when COVID-19 brought work to a halt.
The novel coronavirus not only had sent the real estate market into a state of flux, but Wingate was unable to finish the reassessments because of health risks associated with the pandemic.
City Council took those factors into account and voted unanimously Tuesday to delay the date that the general property reassessment notices go into effect from July 1 to Jan. 1. This gives the Roanoke-based appraisal firm more time to complete the assessments and provide an updated property valuation that takes into account the pandemic’s impact.
Notices for the new property assessments will now be mailed to owners in mid to late October, and should arrive by Nov. 1. Appeals to the assessor will take place beginning two or three weeks after the notices go out, and final decisions on appeals will be completed by late November or early December. The land book would then be completed in December and go into effect Jan. 1.
Property owners who still wish to appeal may do so once the Board of Equalization is appointed and begins meeting and hearing appeals in January and February. The deadline for making those appeals will be April 15 or 30 days after the final appeal to the assessor, whichever is later. The board will be required to complete its work on appeals by June 30, 2021.
All the new valuations will be used to calculate real estate tax bills for the spring of 2021.
Real estate tax bills, which make up about a third of the city’s revenue, are based on the assessed value of a property. The city’s current real estate tax rate is 85 cents per $100 valuation. City Manager Tim Baroody had proposed leaving unchanged when he presented his nearly $103.5 million general fund budget for the next fiscal year to the council on March 10.
Since then, City Council and city staff have been looking at ways to deal with an estimated $4 million to $8 million shortfall in the current budget. They’re also identifying $10 million to $15 million in spending cuts and deferrals that may be needed in Baroody’s proposed 2021 budget.
Council members agreed during Tuesday’s work session that they had no desire to raise the tax rate at a time when so many people are experiencing economic hardships.
A public hearing on the proposed budget will be held May 5.
