Fredericksburg public safety personnel will see a bump in pay next month, along with an upgraded retirement perk.
City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a 5 percent raise for the city’s fire and law enforcement personnel beginning with the first full pay period in January, along with an increase in the retirement multiplier from 1.7 percent to 1.85 percent. Council members said the plan would help the city compete with surrounding counties. Both Stafford and Spotsylvania counties increased their pay packages for sheriff’s office personnel earlier this year.
Police departments are facing what the Police Executive Research Forum and others are calling a national police staffing crisis, Fredericksburg Police Chief David Nye told City Council during its work session just prior to Tuesday’s meeting.
He said the PERF study found fewer people are interested in working for police departments due to a “triple threat” of factors: the increased scrutiny and criticism of the policing profession in recent years; the improving economy, which creates greater competition with the private sector for qualified personnel; and a younger generation that places greater emphasis on work–life balance.
The changes in Stafford and Spotsylvania left Fredericksburg with the lowest-paid public safety agency in the region, said Nye. He and Deputy Fire Chief Mike Jones asked City Council for the midyear pay increase and upgrade in retirement pay calculations.
In other business, City Council:
- Voted to approve an ordinance that defines shareable dockless mobility devices, as the increasingly popular electric pay-by-minute scooters and similar devices are known. It also requires a franchise for people offering these devices for hire in the city.
- Voted to approve a performance agreement with Hylton Venture LLC and the Fredericksburg Economic Development Authority for completion of the construction plans for Gateway Boulevard between State Route 3 and Cowan Boulevard. Hylton Venture has been working on the preliminary design of the road, which will open up a 90-acre, undeveloped tract as a possible site for a Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic. A related resolution, which was also approved, gives the EDA as the pass-through entity $500,000 from the city’s fund balance to finish the construction plans instead of borrowing the money.
- Held off on a decision about the steps it needs to put the Mary Washington Monument caretaker’s cottage on the market for sale or lease. It will hold a work session next month to get details about an anonymous donor’s proposal to establish a special designated fund or foundation for the cottage’s maintenance.
