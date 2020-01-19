Fredericksburg is well known for its ties to George Washington, his family and the Civil War, but clues to other facets of its history often lie underground.
The City Council took another step toward uncovering, preserving and publicizing that history, some of which could potentially date back 1,000 years or more, by unanimously approving an amendment last week to its Unified Development Ordinance. It’s designed to help identify, preserve and interpret artifacts before land is developed.
“Through this program, the city can encourage the identification and recording of archaeological resources, the avoidance of resources where feasible and, if unavoidable, the excavation and preservation of information,” said Kate Schwartz, the city’s historic resources planner. “By excavating these sites, we can better understand our city’s history and share this information with the public.”
The second and final vote on the ordinance will be taken at a later meeting. If it is adopted, property owners or developers of large-scale projects that require a major site plan will have to submit a preliminary archaeological survey of the area with their site plan application. It will be reviewed by city staff and archaeological consultants to see if any portions of the site need to be investigated, excavated or left undisturbed.
The requirement will apply citywide with three exceptions: if the site is shown to have a low to medium probability for artifacts; if the site had been graded or disturbed previously; or if the development had been approved through the National Historic Preservation Act.
For smaller projects that require a minor site plan, residential lot grading plan or certificate of appropriateness, city staff will evaluate the application to determine possible archaeological impacts. If the project is likely to impact an archaeological site, staff will coordinate with the property owner to have professional archaeologists monitor the site while work is being done. If anything of archaeological interest is found, the city will have up to a week to further study the area before work can proceed.
Property owners or developers will foot the bill for much of the archaeological investigations of large scale projects, but work on small-scale projects will be funded mainly through the city’s general fund. The annual budget for Fredericksburg’s archaeology program is estimated at $100,000, but will depend on the number of projects.
Besides archaeological services, the money will be used to educate the public about new discoveries, which dovetails with a number of other city initiatives, such as telling a more comprehensive story of Fredericksburg’s African American history.
“The extent of each study will be determined based on established research priorities with the goal of better understanding specific periods and topics rather simply digging every site,” Schwartz said.
Priorities include underrepresented populations, such as African Americans, women, Native Americans and immigrant groups, as well as underrepresented periods of history, she said. The latter include the Reconstruction period, the history of urban slavery, the city’s free black community, stone quarrying and gold mining in the region, canal systems, river-based commerce and shipping, and antebellum domestic life.
City Council has seen the creation of a citywide ordinance as the most comprehensive way of investigating Fredericksburg’s archaeological resources for years. An archaeology working group was established in January 2017 to begin developing it as part of the council’s vision of Fredericksburg as “a proven leader in historic preservation.” It includes members from the National Park Service, the Fredericksburg Area Museum, the University of Mary Washington, Historic Fredericksburg Foundation Inc., local development groups and cultural resource firms.
The working group has already overseen a citywide archaeological assessment and identified recommended policies and procedures. Their work, along with case studies and proposed next steps, are already available on an interactive GIS-based tool that not only explains the city’s plans for preserving historic resources, but also shares maps showing a selection of its archaeological sites, along with photos of some of the objects found there.
Called “Out of Sight, Out of Mind: Archaeological Resources in Fredericksburg, Virginia,” it’s an interactive “story map” available on the city’s website, fredericksburgva.gov.
This tool also includes a new predictive model developed by Fredericksburg cultural resources firm Marstel–Day, which shows the areas of the city most likely to be rich in archaeological resources from the prehistoric period to the more recent past. The model incorporates “known archaeological sites, historic maps and archival research as well as environmental and topographical data that influenced prehistoric settlers such as elevation or distances to bodies of water,” according to the story map.
Schwartz said city staff used the map tool when it looked at the grading and construction plan for Riverfront Park to determine which areas of the park would be the most impacted. Dovetail Cultural Resources Group was hired last January to fully excavate the site of John Ferneyhough’s Ice House, the city’s first formally established commercial ice house, because it was deemed “a very unique resource that would be destroyed or could be destroyed.” The surface of the lot where a duplex had existed in the same block, however, only had the foundation exposed and studied because it wasn’t as high a priority.
Jon Gerlach, who served on the working group, said during the public hearing on the ordinance that not only did everyone involved in its creation support it, but that it should be seen as an asset for the city’s tourism efforts.
“It can be leveraged in such a way that brings people to the city, and allows us to flesh out the story of the history of Fredericksburg in a more comprehensive way than we’ve been able to in the past,” he said.
Councilman Matt Kelly pointed out that when archaeological studies were done for significant developments downtown, new information turned up and was featured in the media.
“This is an extremely important piece of what the city of Fredericksburg is,” he said. “We are an historic town, and we still have a lot to learn.”
Once the ordinance is adopted, Comprehensive Plan amendments will be proposed to reflect the next phase of goals for the program. Updates to the Historic Preservation Plan are in progress as well, and will be completed in the first quarter of 2020. Documents will include the research priorities for archaeological investigation and expand on the educational initiatives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.