Fredericksburg’s City Council will hold a special virtual meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday to vote on several issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It will be broadcast on Cox Channel 84 and Verizon Channel 42, and can also be viewed on regionalwbtv.com/fredcc or Facebook Live at facebook.com/FXBGgov. Public comments can be posted on Facebook Live during the meeting, but won’t be answered until the following day.
Council members will vote on holding meetings electronically, how the government will operate during the pandemic, tax relief policies and whether to give $50,000 to the Fredericksburg Economic Development Authority for a business relief grant program.
The council’s next regularly scheduled meeting is at 7:30 p.m. April 14. It will also be held remotely.
The agenda will be available at fredericksburgva.gov by Friday. People will be able to send comments in advance to Tonya Lacey, the clerk of the council, at P.O. Box 7447, Fredericksburg, VA 22404.
