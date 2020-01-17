A Fredericksburg couple has settled a lawsuit in which they say their religious freedom was violated.
The outcome of the civil rights lawsuit, filed against the Evergreens at Smith Run and its management company, Community Realty Inc., of Silver Spring, Md., was made public Jan. 10.
The conflict began in 2017, when residents Ken and Liv Hauge, both in their 80s, began leading a nondenominational Bible study with other residents at the Evergreens.
Hauge, a part-time pastor for a small church, reserved the facility’s activity room for his faith-based meetings and submitted a down payment to the apartment manager who insisted Hauge call the Bible study a “book review.”
It was during those meetings that some residents attempted to interfere with Hauge’s class and harassed the pastor for hosting his event in the activity room.
At least one resident repeatedly verbally abused Hauge, but Hauge “graciously endured this ill treatment” and never interfered with other residents’ ability to use the space,” wrote Hiram Sasser, a lawyer who who represented the Hauges. Sasser is general counsel for First Liberty Institute, a Texas-based legal organization specializing in religious liberty issues.
The Bible study classes ceased in July 2018 when the Evergreens eliminated religious events from the activity room. That same month, the Hauges also received a threat of eviction if they continued their Bible study.
Those actions prompted an Evergreens resident to contact First Liberty Institute. At that time, the institute argued, “The apartment’s stance violates the U.S. Fair Housing Act and that [First Liberty Institute] is prepared to pursue all legal remedies.”
The case was heard in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia in Richmond.
The amount paid to the Hauges in the settlement was not disclosed, but the settlement does lift the restriction on religious activities in the facility and does allow the couple to resume hosting their Bible study. The settlement also rescinds the threat to evict the couple.
“We're just so excited for the Hauges and that everyone will be able to resume having bible study,” said Lea Patterson, an attorney at First Liberty Institute. “We're grateful to the Evergreens and to the management company for working with us to bring about this positive resolution."
Douglas Erdman, president of Community Realty, had no comment regarding the settlement.
The Hauges have been residents of the Evergreens since 2017.
