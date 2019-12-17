When Christmas cruisers come to see the amazing display of lights, decorations and holiday figures at 1400 Brigadier Drive in Idlewild, they have to take their time.
Anthony and Ashley Taormina’s property is ablaze with 60,000 lights that frame the roof, trees and windows. On the ground, more lights create a green sea of grass, a river of blue and an icy white pond.
Also included in the display are an igloo and polar bears under a large icicle tree, several mega trees, lights synchronized to music, and a Christmas tree farm. There is even a unicorn, reindeer and other inflatables scattered throughout the yard.
Their house is conveniently adjacent parking lot, where cars can circle through unless the family has it blocked off for friends and neighbors to gather.
Because it’s one of the brightest and most imaginative displays around, the Taormina home in Idlewild earns the distinction of being the best among this year’s “Grand Christmas Displays.”
They join 28 the previous winners of the Rochelle Gardner award, named after the late Stafford County resident who went the extra mile decorating her home for the holidays.
Anthony Taormina, who works for a locality in Northern Virginia, said his 8-year-old son, A.J., is his constant assistant in the monthlong process of putting up the display. Work begins just after Halloween.
“His favorite thing is plugging the lights in and seeing them come on,” said the Long Island native who’s been decorating either his townhouse in Spotsylvania County or now his home in Fredericksburg for 16 years. “He’s not quite as excited about putting the lights up. I figure he may want to be an electrician when he grows up.”
Ashley Taormina, who hails from Fredericksburg, said the couple’s 6-year-old daughter, Everleigh, helps her come up with ideas for the ever-growing display.
The parents both say they remember heading out to see Christmas decorations as children. Ashley remembers seeing a house known as Ho Ho Land in Stafford County while light-touring with her grandparents as a child. She figures that probably helped her get excited about decorating her own house as an adult.
Anthony, who is recovering from a sore knee suffered in a fall off a ladder this year, said there is one thing that makes his display special.
“It’s a cross I put out now each year in memory of my mother, Marianne, who passed away five years ago,” he said. “Our lights are dedicated each year in her memory. We’re a religious family, and tell our children that if we get our lights bright enough, my Mom will see them from up in Heaven.”
Anthony said the toughest thing about setting up the lights and figures—the latter he anchors in the yard with rebar—is keeping the connections dry by sealing them up with tape or plastic.
A problem developed last year when one set of wires kept getting cut overnight.
“We put out a camera and found out the problem wasn’t vandals, but bunnies,” said Ashley. “They seem to cross our yard from the woods out back and would bite through any wires as they came across.”
A bit of animal repellent and moving the wires out of the rabbits’ path put an end to that problem.
The couple said the display in Idlewild has gotten bigger and bigger over the years.
“Some of the ideas come from things we see when we’re out looking at houses on the light list,” said Ashley. “I come up with the new ideas and Anthony executes them.”
The couple enjoys it when neighbors visit again and again.
“And it helps when I’m out there struggling to put up the lights and people go by and say they’re looking forward to it again,” said Anthony. “That helps because sometimes I think about how much easier it would be not to spend a month putting it all up.”
Anthony noted that one part of his display, an American flag, goes up by Veterans Day.
“I’m a big fan of the military, so that’s always a part of the display,” he said.
On Christmas Eve, Santa and Buddy the Elf have been known to show up and greet visitors, weather permitting. And the family typically invites relatives over for a small holiday party that includes interacting with visitors outside.
“The lights have become such a part of our holiday,” said Anthony. “It wouldn’t feel like Christmas without them.”
