The Fredericksburg Nationals had a virtual opening for the baseball team's $35 million multipurpose stadium on Facebook April 23, but Fredericksburg won’t begin paying to use it until people can sit in the seats for city events.
The city’s first installment of its $1.05 million annual payment to the Silber family, which owns the team, isn’t due until the quarter after the facility in Celebrate Virginia South receives its “commencement date.” That’s defined as the time when it has both received its temporary certificate of occupancy and is “actually available for City Events,” according to the 30-year development and shared use agreement that City Council approved March 26, 2019.
“At this point, the stadium has received its temporary certificate of occupancy, which is a testament to the amazing work done by the Silbers and their consultants/contractors over the past year,” Bill Freehling, the Fredericksburg Department of Economic Development and Tourism’s director, wrote in an email. “We do not believe it is ‘actually available for City Events’ quite yet given that health restrictions currently limit the number of people who can gather in one place and that work continues at the stadium.”
The Silber family’s Potomac Baseball LLC owns the FredNats. Its affiliate, SAJ Baseball LLC, owns the stadium and issued bonds for the stadium project through the Fredericksburg Economic Development Authority.
The EDA will receive an annual fee that will start at $35,000, and then decline as the loan is paid down.
Fredericksburg is considered an anchor tenant in exchange for a $1.05 million annual payment for 30 years. The agreement gives the city exclusive use of the stadium for up to 183 days each calendar year for such things as high school, college and amateur athletics, as well as concerts and other major events.
In addition, City Council approved an agreement negotiated with the Celebrate Virginia South’s owners association for a $105,000 annual payment to the city for 30 years in exchange for marketing exposure at the stadium and throughout the city.
“The agreement uses a ‘quarterly in arrears’ arrangement for the City’s payments, which begin on the first day of the fourth calendar month after the Commencement Date,” Freehling wrote. “When the City payment begins, the City will also begin to receive the $25,000 quarterly payment from the Silbers under the Paid Admission Agreement and the $8,750 monthly payment from the Celebrate Virginia South Owners Association.”
Assistant City Manager Mark Whitley told the council during its meeting Tuesday that the city will get some revenue to pay the rest of the annual payments from the real estate and personal property taxes levied on the stadium. He said that the city was also banking on getting income from meals and admissions taxes, but that may lag at first due to the impact of COVID-19.
“We have the ability to make a payment and let the revenue catch up,” Whitley said. “We’ll definitely see how it goes.
Freehling noted that all three agreements were vetted over many months of negotiations and public conversations. They are available on the city’s website, fredericksburgva.com.
