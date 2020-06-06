Fredericksburg is ending the citywide curfew effective immediately, according to a news release from the city.
"Although still on heightened alert in light of intelligence, threats and the events of last weekend, the city has experienced peaceful protests for the past three nights," the release stated. "Acknowledging very positive momentum for continuing peaceful protest in the community, chief of Police recommended (with the backing of his Citizens Advisory Panel who met for an emergency meeting [Saturday] morning) the termination of the curfew."
The release also urged those who wish to "exercise their First Amendment rights by way of public demonstrations" to apply for an expedited event permit online here: fredericksburgva.gov/FormCenter/Parks-Recreation-and-Events-20/Expression-of-Speech-Event-Application-339.
City Manager Tim Baroody declared a state of emergency Monday because of demonstrations by protesters seeking justice for the death of George Floyd, and issued a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. On Wednesday afternoon, he extended the state of emergency and issued a 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew through Monday. The city announced the lifting of the curfew Saturday afternoon.
Lifting the curfew was among several demands issued by a local protest group earlier this week. Protesters called the curfew a "scare tactic to deter mass protesting."
The list of demands can be found on Twitter under the handle "Fredericksburg Power Collective."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.