Fredericksburg police officer David Cabrera had been on the job for only about six months on July 23, 2018, when he was slashed on the face and chest in a surprise attack while responding to a report of an altercation.
The bleeding officer fired at the man, apparently wounding him, then found cover near a fence and kept watch on the house until backup officers arrived. He spent about six weeks recovering, but rejoined the force as soon as he was cleared for duty.
On Tuesday, less than2 a year after returning to work, Cabrera was among a number of local law enforcement officers and fire and rescue personnel honored for heroism and their investigative skills at the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce’s annual First Responders Appreciation Breakfast.
In presenting Cabrera with one of the organization’s heroism awards Tuesday, chamber President Susan Spears said he “exemplifies dedication to service and the greater good while remaining humble.” Cabrera exhibited both of those virtues during a brief interview after the ceremony, saying he was honored to be recognized while downplaying his actions.
“I don’t really want an award for what I did because this is part of what we are called on to do as police officers,” he said. “It could have been any one of us.”
The chamber wasn’t the only group to honor Cabrera on Tuesday. The Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police announced that the Fredericksburg officer was one of its statewide Valor Awards recipients for 2019.
Cabrera said he still remembers the attack on Airport Avenue “like it was yesterday.” He knocked on the door and a man opened it and immediately began slashing him with a box cutter.
“I didn’t think it was real at first,” he said. “It was like being in a movie, where everything slows down.”
Cabrera fired three shots—“the first and hopefully last” time to discharge his weapon on duty, he said—and quickly retreated into the yard.
When Cabrera tried to call for help, he discovered that the cord to his radio had also been slashed, so he used his cellphone instead. Other officers soon arrived and began a search that ended with the suspect’s capture the next day—and eventual conviction for attempted capital murder of a police officer.
Cabrera was taken to Mary Washington Hospital, where he was treated and released. The 25-year-old married father of three said he wanted to return to work as soon as he was patched up at the hospital so he could help find his attacker, but was glad to spend more time with his family during the recovery period.
He now serves as the community police officer for the Fall Hill corridor and shares his experience with recruits in the Officer Survival course at the Rappahannock Regional Criminal Academy. Cabrera said the incident has made him a better police officer.
“I think about it on calls I’m on, what I’m going to do if something unexpected happens,” he said. “I always have a backup plan now.”
The award Cabrera received was one of five handed out for heroism at the breakfast. The other recipients are:
- Caroline County Deputy Michael Holmes and Caroline Fire and Emergency Medical Services members Tommy Hall, Joe Farmer, Megan McCain, Tyler Floyd, Taylor Buchannon, Robert Munieck, Jeff Wallace and Samantha Deslauriers, for rescuing a woman who was trapped under a vehicle that struck her in the Ladysmith Food Lion parking lot June 17.
- State troopers Matthew T. Conley and Mark A. Baker, for saving a man who was threatening to jump from the Interstate 95 bridge over the Rappahannock River on Aug. 25, 2018.
- Virginia Game and Inland Fisheries officer Daniel Eller for saving the life of Dr. Debbie Grissom, a longtime veterinarian in the Fredericksburg region, after she suffered a heart attack while driving along State Route 3 in Orange County on June 28. Grissom’s friend and assistant, Matt Chilton, received the Meritorious Civilian Award for performing CPR until Eller arrived with an automated external defibrillator to help restart Grissom’s heart.
- The King George County Fire and Emergency Services C-shift staffers, for safely evacuating workers from a warehouse with business offices and battling a fire that destroyed the 44,000-square-foot structure July 7, 2018.
A total of five officers in three agencies were honored for Excellence in Criminal Investigation. They are:
- Fredericksburg Police Officer Jon Piersol, for his work on two cases this spring that led to the arrest of a suspected child predator and three suspects in a graffiti spree that damaged 15 businesses and properties in the city.
- Spotsylvania County Fire Lt. Shawn Divelbliss, for work that led to the arrest and conviction of a Triangle woman in an attempted bombing at a home in the county in March 2017.
- Stafford Sheriff’s Sgt. Robert Parsons and Master Detectives Kassandra Lawrence, Joseph Massine, Kurt McBride and Benjamin Woodson, for their investigation of the slaying of a Fairfax County teen whose body was found on Stafford’s River Road on March 19. They concluded that the slaying had occurred in Prince George’s County, Md., and helped police there bring charges against five suspected MS–13 gang members.