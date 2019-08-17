Do parents want Fredericksburg’s next superintendent to be a decisive leader, a risk-taker or a visionary?
These are among the qualities the School Board wants to know as it searches for a successor to David Melton, who retired last month after serving as the city school system’s head for nearly a dozen years.
It will hold a public hearing so people can share their opinions at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Walker–Grant Center, 200 Gunnery Road. It’s also created a survey that people can take online now through through 11:59 p.m. Monday. The 11 questions include the level of education and training the new superintendent should have, as well as desired leadership and management skills, priorities regarding school finances, and what one talent or skill that person should have to do the job well.
The survey is available in English and Spanish online and the link is posted on cityschools.com. Hard copies of the survey are also available at the School Board administration offices, at each school, and in various locations around the community. Those can be turned in at the Walker–Grant Center by 4 p.m. Monday.
“Hiring a new superintendent is an important task for the School Board and we encourage that the public participate in the process of determining qualifications for our next superintendent,” School Board Chairwoman Jennifer Boyd in a news release. “We hope that all community members will take time to fill out the online survey or attend the public hearing.”
Board members will meet Thursday to decide on which qualifications they want the next superintendent to have and send that list to the Virginia School Boards Association by Sept. 20.
They have selected the VSBA to assist in the search for a successor to Melton. The School Board expects to interview candidates for the superintendent position in the October/November time frame and announce its selection by early December.
Marci Catlett was appointed interim superintendent. She is a 1977 graduate of James Monroe High School and has been employed by the city school system since 1981, first as a teacher and administrative assistant at Walker–Grant Middle School.
Catlett has been has been deputy superintendent since 2012, and received her doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies from Virginia Tech in 2017.