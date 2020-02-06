Fredericksburg Schools Superintendent Marci Catlett's proposed $50.4 million budget for the 2020–21 school year gives all employees a raise, adds instructional positions and picks up the tab for health insurance increases.
The budget is more than $3.2 million, or 6.8 percent, higher than this year's budget. She told the School Board during its meeting Wednesday that this is largely due to Gov. Ralph Northam's proposed budget for 2020–22, which includes a significant increase in state funding for schools, plus a decrease in the local composite index for Fredericksburg.
The index is the formula the state uses every two years to determine the state and local division’s share of costs for K–12 education.
Northam's budget includes more than $18 million for the city's schools, a nearly $2.2 million increase.
"We were truly happy when we heard the news," Catlett said.
Her budget seeks $31.32 million from the city, which is about $541,000 higher than was approved for the current school year.
"This is phenomenal," said School Board member Malvina Kay. "Of course, the state did a big part of it by their actions, which is a great thing."
Catlett proposes giving a 5 percent pay raise to teachers to help with morale and retention, particularly for those just starting out. Classified employees would see a 4 percent increase in their paychecks, and administrators would see a 3 percent increase.
The new instructional positions in the budget include a school counselor, a Head Start coordinator, a special education teacher, an early childhood special education teacher and paraprofessional, and two English as a second language teachers. The school system had 539 students who are English learners on Sept. 30 in 2019, the date school systems report enrollment figures to the state. In 2018, city schools had 467 English learners.
Other new positions include two that would be partially funded by the city: a full-time school resource officer at Walker–Grant Middle School and a career and technical education coordinator.
The budget also includes four additional stipends for department heads at Walker–Grant; turns a part-time nurse position into a full-time one, gives Walker–Grant a full-time ESL teacher and adds some full-time bus drivers to replace long-term substitute drivers. Bus drivers and cafeteria workers would also be offered a hybrid Virginia Retirement System plan for the first time.
The proposed budget adds $575,000 to the operating fund to cover an anticipated increase in health insurance, although rates won't be available until March.
Catlett's proposed capital expenditures of $1.45 million include a number of recurring and new projects, such as $350,000 for replacement buses.
Capital expenditures also include $150,000 for two "learning cottages," or trailers, to ease overcrowding at Hugh Mercer Elementary School.
Capacity at the city’s schools, especially Hugh Mercer, is a hot-button issue with parents. Participants at two public forums held last month on addressing space needs suggested city and school officials consider repurposing vacant or underused buildings in the city. The School Board voted unanimously to send a letter to city officials expressing interest in possible use of the old Mary Washington Hospital building across the street from James Monroe High School, and arranging a tour of it at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 14.
"It would be a phenomenal opportunity for us to be innovative in our approach to expanding again and again," said School Board member Jarvis Bailey.
