Fredericksburg’s City Council has launched a new campaign to keep residents connected in a time of social distancing.
It’s called “Step Outside, Say Hello!”
Every household in the city is being asked to go out on their front porch at 6 p.m. every night to say hello to neighbors and check on folks in their neighborhood to make sure they are doing OK.
“This is an important campaign that everyone can participate in,” the announcement said. “Imagine thousands of households checking in our community ... that’s what we are all about! It’s especially important to check on our elderly and disabled populations.”
The campaign comes at a time when the city’s Parks, Recreation and Events Department is keeping parks and trails open, but has closed outdoor recreation facilities that encourage close physical contact. These include pickleball courts, tennis courts, basketball courts, playgrounds and the new hockey rink.
Signs have been posted in the parks and on the trails that remain open to remind everyone to observe the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendations for limiting congregating activities to less than 10 people, and to continue to maintain a 6-foot distance for personal contact.
The department also has canceled all programs and classes through May 30. People who have registered for programs or leagues will be given a credit on their Parks and Recreation account that they may use for future programs, or may receive a refund if they request one. Dates for summer camp registration and the summer activity catalog are still to be announced.
