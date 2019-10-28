A section of Brooke Road in Stafford County is open again after being closed for more than a year.
The section near Stagecoach Road opened over the weekend, according to a release on Monday from the county. The 1.8-mile portion of the road was closed to through traffic in September 2018 as part of a $5.2 million safety improvement project, which involves a larger stretch of the road. Improvements include lane and shoulder widening, realigning the road and enhancing stormwater drainage with new culverts.
Scheduled re-openings of the road were delayed three times. Causes for the setbacks included record-setting rainfall in 2018 and issues discovered during Virginia Department of Transportation safety inspections.
The road upgrade is a Stafford project, with county officials overseeing the construction company.
The project is expected to be completed in March.
The Brooke Road work is one of several safety projects suggested by what was known as the Youth Driver Task Force. That group was formed in 2004 following crashes that killed Stafford County high school students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.