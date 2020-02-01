The Colonial Beach Community Foundation, a nonprofit entity that exists to “improve the quality of life through fundraising,” is seeking to take things to the next level.
The organization in the Potomac River town has doubled its working budget in the past two years, providing funding for projects that range from the new Torrey Smith Park to art education to cleaning up the Bay.
A newly reorganized foundation board is thankful to the leadership that got the organization to this point, but advises town residents should hang onto their hats, because even better things are coming.
Board members say a growing membership and more people involved in the foundation’s work means CBCF will expand into more finely targeted projects.
“The foundation is really poised to become an extremely important part of the town after being on a steady but slowly growing trajectory for 14 years now,” foundation President Eric Nelson said. “I think we’re at an inflection point now where we can shift that to a higher gear.”
Nelson, a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker Elite, said no one should interpret the optimism as any sort of criticism for what’s come before.
“I have, and our board has, nothing but respect and gratitude to our previous president, Peter Fahrney, who for years almost single-handedly kept the foundation going and growing,” said Nelson. “I don’t think it would exist today without him. And it’s due to his hard work that we’re now in a position to grow and expand the projects ahead for Colonial Beach.”
To find out about the sort of future the foundation envisions, I met with Nelson, foundation treasurer Thomas Savage and Cathy Cabrey, vice president of member engagement.
They want to shift the organization deliberately and systematically to a well-regulated system of grants.
“In the past, we really haven’t had a real structure in place for funding different projects,” he said. “People would just come to us and ask for funds and we’d either provide it or not, but there haven’t been controls on how that happened.
“In addition to formalizing how we award money,” he added, “we’re trying to come up with areas and interests we want to plan to be involved in, ID–ing very specific areas of interest we want to support and put money into.”
As an example, Nelson and the other two board members said the foundation decided one priority is to promote more green space in Colonial Beach. They want to expand parks and recreational spaces by cooperating with a new group in town called CB Green Space.
Another priority they identified is working more with the group called BAMM (Beach Arts, Music and Mentoring) to support projects that benefit children.
Projects and entities the foundation supports include a town choir, theater, radio station and community center. The foundation also supports a feral cat program, downtown beautification projects and youngsters in need. It’s even raised money to put benches and trees along the town’s boardwalk.
“We’re trying to become more of a core fundraising and fund-disbursing entity,” said Nelson. “But we don’t necessarily want to do all those things ourselves when we can instead avoid duplication by supporting existing organizations already doing that work. It’s the way we think we can have the strongest impact on the community.”
With dozens of people now working to advance the foundation in different ways, some of the improvements fall in the nuts-and-bolts category.
Like the way Cabrey—an ESL teacher with previous experience in the fundraising field—has reworked the foundation’s membership system to automate it and put it all online. She and others are creating an online newsletter and a reworked website, as well as seeking new and better ways to raise funds for the foundation.
Another initiative is to raise the foundation’s public profile by scheduling a gala each year that will be both a fundraiser and a high-visibility public gathering where new citizen impact awards will be given.
This year’s gala, a Monte Carlo night, will be held Oct. 17.
“It’s great when, as with Monte Carlo night, events can check both boxes as fundraising and fun-raising,” said Cabrey.
She and also pointed to the Northern Neck Beach Festival, “Cinema on the Green,” plays and concerts as events that people seem to enjoy.
“What could be more fun than a drive-up movie in golf carts?” she asked.
Savage would like the foundation to explore promoting estate planning with people in the community.
“I’m not sure many people know that they can leave something to the foundation in wills and documents in order to be remembered in the community,” said Savage, a lawyer and active member of the community. “We’ve never had a bequest of this manner but I think there are probably many people who’d like to leave something behind besides their memories.”
Nelson said that between 2018 and 2019, the Colonial Beach Community Foundation increased its budget from $100,000 to more than twice that, and he expects the upward trend to continue.
He said projects the foundation either fully or partly sponsors happen with the help of an army of volunteers that often includes foundation members.
“For 2019, the foundation’s total volunteer hours amounted to about 6,900,” said Nelson. “According to IndependentSector.org, the value of volunteer time in Virginia is $27.80 per hour. That amounts to a total value of $191,820.”
Said Savage, “When I came on the board several years ago, it seemed to me that Peter Fahrney did almost everything. The hope now is that with so many more people involved, and a mix of new committees and subcommittees working in different areas, we’ve put ourselves in a position to get more done.”
For more information, go online to cbcommunityfoundation.org.
