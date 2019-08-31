With hundreds of books to her credit, romance and mystery writer Sherryl Woods has long been a reader favorite.
But the author who splits her time between Colonial Beach and Florida is becoming well-known in another media, as with several of her books have been turned into television series and possibly more on the way.
Included in the list of and others in the works or being pitched to studios are:
her active TV series are “Chesapeake Shores” on Hallmark, about the loves and lives of the O’Brien family in a small town on the Chesapeake Bay, which started its fourth season last week, and “Sweet Magnolias,” a story of “three South Carolina women, best friends since high school, as they shepherd each other through the complexities of romance, career, and family,” which is being produced by Netflix outside of Atlanta.
There are one or more likely movie spin-offs for Hallmark featuring the three young female characters from “Chesapeake Shores,” with indications that the first film could involve the trio on a trip to Ireland. And she may have another book series being adapted to the small screen by Hallmark, via a pitch initiated by “Chesapeake Shores” star Meghan Ory.
I recently caught up with Woods—Colonial Beach has been her happy place since childhood—to talk about what’s becoming a new chapter for someone who’s already been a successful TV critic and novel writer.
“My agent jokes with me about being a mini-mogul,” said Woods with a laugh. “I guess because I’m used to having fans of the books, I never really thought about the effect of ‘Chesapeake Shores’ and these others ending up on TV.”
That changed when she visited Vancouver Island in Canada, where Chesapeake Shores was being shot, and saw the large cast and crew that went into making each episode of the series.
“It means jobs for a large number of people,” said Woods, who worked as a journalist for newspapers in her younger days before covering the TV industry as a critic for a large newspaper. “It really opened my eyes to what this means to a lot of people.”
Woods noted that in both the “Chesapeake Shores” and “Sweet Magnolias” transitions from her books to television, she basically sells the rights and the writers hired by Hallmark and Netflix proceed to turn them into episodic television.
“I get to see scripts and to have an input,” she said, “but mainly those writers use my characters and the sense of them that exist in the books to take the stories where they will work as TV episodes.”
She said that while both Hallmark and Netflix have treated her wonderfully, and that writers and show-runners have been great to keep her in the loop, the “Chesapeake Shores” episodes have strayed far from what happens in Woods’ books.
So far, said Woods, the “Sweet Magnolias” scripts are hewing a little closer to what she wrote.
Woods gave Hallmark first dibs on “Sweet Magnolias” after she’d been treated so well dealing with “Chesapeake Shores,” but both sides agreed that “Magnolias” wasn’t as good a fit for the Hallmark brand.
She noted her great relationship with one of the main scriptwriters for “Chesapeake Shores,” Nancey Silvers, the daughter of the entertainer Phil Silvers.
“We’ll talk now and then about things that happen in the scripts and she considers my input,” said Woods, who’s nonetheless given up on worrying about the mountains that appear in the background of “Chesapeake Shores."
Woods said she has formed relationships with many of the cast members of “Chesapeake Shores,” staying in touch with Diane Ladd and the three actresses who play the O’Brien sisters: Ory, Emilie Ullerup and Laci J. Mailey.
Woods said she was excited and gratified when Ory got in touch with her last fall and said the trio wanted to keep working together.
“They had the idea of creating a spin-off series of movies on Hallmark for the O’Brien sisters, and wanted to know what I thought of that,” said Woods. “I told them I thought it was a great idea, and we talked about how it could work and create a synergy with the main series.”
In January, the author, the three actresses and producer Dan Paulson set a meeting to talk about the project with William J. Abbott, the president and CEO of Crown Media Family Networks, the parent organization of the Hallmark Channel.
Ory, away from Los Angeles, couldn’t make the meeting because her return flight got snowed out. But the others compensated by getting her on a phone hook-up, and using a picture on a stick to take her place.
Abbott, who Woods was impressed with when he read several of her “Chesapeake Shores” books prior to green-lighting the series, liked the idea of the three O’Brien girls in a movie, and the project is proceeding.
In addition to that project, Woods said Ory—who with her two fellow actresses sent the author a T-shirt declaring her an honorary O’Brien girl—is also pushing to see if Hallmark would be interested in turning another of the author’s book series into a Hallmark TV series. No word yet on whether will happen.
Woods said the same producer who helped make “Chesapeake Shores” a reality got the “Sweet Magnolias” deal at Netflix.
That series, which will most likely appear next year, stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliot and Heather Headley as the three friends, with Chris Klein and Jamie Lynn Spears also in the cast.
Helping her cause with Netflix is the fact that the network is creating more romance and mystery content in an attempt to win viewers who enjoy Hallmark’s TV channels.
Though she’s enjoying the TV projects, Woods said she’s finally retired from writing books.
“I may just write a script now and then for these series,” said Woods, noting the last book she worked on—with other town residents—was “A Small Town Love Story: Colonial Beach, Virginia.”
“I’m so glad that got done," she said, "because in the two years since, we’ve lost many of the people featured in it. I’m glad we were able to preserve their stories.”
