No one cheered Colonial Forge’s starting five as they took their positions for the state championship. A few hundred people were watching, just not from the confines of Room 122, a business and econ classroom retrofitted with a half-dozen PCs along the back wall.
On a Smartboard projector at the front of the classroom, a pair of broadcasters previewed the impending action, analyzing the matchups and strategies that would play out. Over the next two hours, the Eagles made some flashy plays, received coaching, built leads and lost them—all while remaining seated.
Esports is a billion-dollar annual industry, and the Virginia High School League’s decision to offer a pilot season reflects its rapidly growing foothold in popular culture. This fall, 37 VHSL member schools fielded esports teams, including Colonial Forge, Mountain View, North Stafford, Brooke Point and King George.
Through the National High School Federation’s partnership with PlayVS, the VHSL offered three games—League of Legends, Rocket League and SMITE. Shooting games, such as Fortnite and Overwatch, were purposefully excluded from VHSL’s offerings.
Video games are “an activity that’s kind of seen as: students go home, they play in the basement or play at all hours of the night and you know they don’t know who they’re competing with and what kind of relationships they’re building,” said Darrell Wilson, the VHSL’s assistant director for student activities. “Well, this gives us a chance to bring that out into the light.”
‘WE DON’T PLAY ANY GAMES’
In the summer of 2018, professor Joey Gawrysiak was part of a committee at Shenandoah University tasked with brainstorming new areas of study.
“We came up with a list of things from graphic design to possibly a medical school to a brewery and winery major,” Gawrysiak recalled. “As a kind of half-joke I put in there ‘esports.’ ”
The school’s president, Tracy Fitzsimmons, didn’t see it as a humorous notion, however. At the time, no other school in the country had an esports major, so Gawrysiak wrote a curriculum from scratch.
The program—one of only four nationwide—launched this year, with 19 students declared for a major that will grant a “Bachelor’s of Science in esports” upon completion. In the future, Shenandoah will offer multiple tracks, including a bachelor’s in business administration with a concentration in esports.
Gawrysiak, now director of esports and sports management at Shenandoah, tells all of his incoming students something that is sure to assuage the concerns of parents who are leery about subsidizing a four-year Mario Party.
“We don’t play any games in our major; it’s all about how to work in the industry,” he said.
From broadcasting (or shoutcasting, as it’s sometimes called) to marketing, to event management and sales, Gawrysiak sees a glaring need for formal training in the burgeoning industry.
To that end, Shenandoah has forged partnerships with Evil Geniuses, a professional League of Legends team, and the Washington Justice, a top franchise in Overwatch League. Students can also take advantage of experiential learning opportunities in Finland and South Korea.
“We just want to get the word out that this is a legitimate kind of academic option and students can follow their passion,” said Gawrysiak, who advised VHSL’s efforts to implement a pilot program. “We’re offering something that really no other school can do.”
‘THIS ISN’T A WASTE’
Tim Tran remembers his first League of Legends game down to the character and map—Nunu on Twisted Treeline.
“From there, I pretty much fell in love with the game,” the Colonial Forge senior said. “I wanted to be better than my cousins.”
By eighth grade, he’d become better than pretty much anybody, rising to the skill rank (SR) of master, representing the top .013 percent of League of Legends players.
Tran serves as the Eagles’ shot caller, similar to a point guard on the basketball court or a quarterback in football. League of Legends maps are divided into three primary lanes, and Tran coordinates the team’s movement and positioning between them.
He studies film, too. Tran scours Twitch, a popular video-game streaming service, for top players who match his play style, then seeks to mimic them.
These days, Tran focuses his efforts primarily on Fortnite, and claims to have earned $20,000 over the past five months from free online tournaments.
The grind begins as soon as he gets home from school at 3 p.m., and consists primarily of “scrims,” or practice matches against other professional players. He seldom logs off before 11 p.m.
“I honestly call it my work,” said Tran, who plans to attend college for biomedical engineering.
Tran has long fought the stigma of video games being a frivolous waste of time.
“Coming from an Asian culture, [parents] really didn’t like you cooped up in your room,” he said.
But he points to esports’ popularity—according to Forbes, its worldwide audience in 2019 surpassed American football and rugby combined—and its profitability as indisputable proof that his is a worthwhile pursuit. Last year, 16-year-old Kyle Giersdorf, who goes by the in-game name “Bugha,” won $3 million at the Fortnite World Cup.
“I can show that all this isn’t a waste,” Tran said. “I’ve made money in five months that no other high school student could. It opens opportunities for other jobs.”
‘GOOD GAME’
The scene at Colonial Forge on Wednesday, of classmates casting spells and clicking in tandem, is only a microcosm of a larger movement.
At least 15 states have launched esports leagues through the NFHS/PlayVS partnership, with many more considering it. Shenandoah University is one of 180 schools with a team competing in the National Association of Collegiate Esports.
“In 20 years, I fully expect whoever the Nick Saban of esports is at that point to be going into high schools and recruiting kids for Overwatch or League of Legends or whatever the new title is,” Colonial Forge coach Jimmy Mulreany said.
Despite jumping out to an early advantage in both kills and towers in the first of a best-of-three match against Sterling’s Park View High School, the previously undefeated Eagles were swept out of the tournament.
As their nexus fell, Tran and his teammates typed “GG” (good game) into the text chat and pushed their chairs back from their computers.
Just like any team in any sport, they debriefed about what went wrong and showed the requisite dejection. But they won’t be sulking for long, and esports aren’t going anywhere. As his players started to filter out of Room 122 around 7 p.m., Mulreany shouted out to them.
“Next week starts spring season,” he said.
