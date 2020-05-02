I NEVER imagined it would end like this—my newspaper career, I mean. Working in my little home office, a newsroom for one. When I started telling my Free Lance–Star colleagues back in January that I planned to retire on May 1, who’d have thought we’d end up all spread out at our homes, communicating strictly by phone or computer?
Our IT team at the paper has set us up so we can tap into our work computers from home. It’s sort of like going to work everyday, except I get to wear slippers and grow an experimental beard.
I started jotting down some thoughts for this “farewell” column on April 7—44 years to the day since I walked into my first newsroom, a small office in friendly Denton, Md., and sat down at an old desk with a Royal manual typewriter on it. Stories had to be either dictated over the phone to the main office in Easton, or driven there along with the rolls of film we shot. When I got my first weekly paycheck, the take-home amount was barely three figures.
Things have changed. Technology has been a two-edged sword, making us more efficient, but also giving news consumers and advertisers options other than ink on paper.
Along the way, I’ve worked in a bunch of newsrooms and had the pleasure of working with people who are smart, funny, insightful and for the most part, progressive—even those to the right of political center.
I found out early on that it’s helpful to appreciate the people you work with in the newspaper business because you spend a lot of time with them. Early on, they were family, until we started having families of our own. I found my extraordinary wife in a newsroom in Annapolis, Md.
Journalism by its nature involves a range of subject matter. We see and interact with people at their best moments and their worst, the rich and the poor, the healthy and the hurting. We tell stories that are heartwarming, heart-wrenching and heartbreaking. We chase down politicians and wait for verdicts. We cover crimes, fires and crashes. And we sit through endless public meetings.
I’ve always thought that the best writers are those able to weave in the emotion they themselves are feeling—not to be a part of the story, but to convey it in the most engaging way. On deadline.
The story we are all living now, every single one of us in our own way, is like nothing we’ve experienced before. And given the way our short-handed crew has covered every aspect of this all-consuming, long-haul catastrophe, I’ve never been prouder of a newsroom staff than the one at The Free Lance–Star, the one I’ve been a part of for the past 31 years.
The Amelia Street building I arrived at in 1989 is gone now, and our new quarters in Central Park are even more sparsely populated now than they were before the coronavirus sent most of us home. Hard to believe the news staff has gone from roughly 80 at its peak a dozen years ago to around 25 now. We try to do the best we can without copy editors and proofreaders.
The COVID-19 crisis has countless angles because it impacts every aspect of what we do and how we do it. The lives lost to this disease and the families fractured by it leave us crushed at the thought. As I write this, an alert on my phone reports that the U.S. death toll has surpassed 50,000. (At presstime, eight days later, it’s on the order of 65,000.)
How do we say thanks to the foot soldiers in this war, the medical professionals, first responders and the delivery people who are putting themselves in harm’s way to protect us?
One way is to stay home. Another is to avoid becoming desensitized to the mounting infections and death toll, something I fear as the changing numbers have become a fixture on the cable news TV screen, like a morbid scoreboard. Every single life has meaning.
Somehow, no one I know—that I’m aware of—has been infected or died from the virus. Certainly that would dominate my attention. We worry about my father-in-law, at 89 a West Point graduate and retired Army colonel living at a military nursing care center in Washington. He has so far tested negative.
That leaves me like a lot of people, grieving for victims and surviving family members who I don’t know, and wondering when some semblance of normal life will return.
But something else is especially sad to me. Maybe it’s this time of year, and the fact that our kids are 23 and 25. We’re not so far removed from the joys of senior-year athletics, proms, activities and graduations, whether high school or college, that we experienced along with our kids. We shared proudly in the recognition of their many accomplishments and the celebrations of hard-earned goals met.
These are special moments in time, youthful rites of passage that so many members of the Class of 2020 won’t have the opportunity to enjoy and remember. It’s a bitter warning for young people ready to set out on their own that life often isn’t fair. We can hope they will be stronger for it, and that they discover a resilience that will come in handy down the road.
What we can also do, right now, and again and again, is give them the standing ovation they deserve for all they’ve achieved. Let’s cheer loud enough for them to hear, because an outpouring of pride requires no ceremony.
How life in general unfolds from here will be interesting to watch. Which of our routines and ways of doing things will change for a while, or forever? What else will keep baseball from getting under way in Fredericksburg?
I’ll continue to help out with the newspaper here and there; some habits are hard to break. Despite my initial homebound retirement, I promise it won’t be spent in my recliner. At least not too much.
