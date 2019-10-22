THERE may be folks more fickle than me when it comes to the coping with the changing seasons, but I’ve yet to meet them.
For months now, people have been subject to my complaints about this warmer-than-normal early fall. It’s no secret that I’ve been looking forward to cooler weather.
But here’s where the fickle comes in. Give me a few days of cold—long enough to feel icy toes or the barest of shivers down my spine—and chances are I’ll be pining for warmer days.
Ditto for the recent rain.
For weeks on end, I spouted like an overflowing tea kettle about our drought. Then along comes a day or two when Mother Nature delivers buckets of rain and I’m wishing for drier days again.
Yes, I’m as seasonally fickle as they come.
A corollary to this rule is how much I look forward to seasonal clothing. Until I don’t.
How nice does it feel to pull on a sweatshirt for the first bracingly cool day? It’s wonderful to feel that nice cool air on your face while you’re snugly warm inside the sweater. Until that bracing air turns bitterly cold and there aren’t enough sweaters in the world to make you feel cozy.
I think the root of my problem comes from our lack of either a real spring or a lasting fall. I don’t mean meteorological spring and fall, but the times of year when it feels good to simply be outside.
These days, we get 96-degree days into October and days nearing 90 at the start of May.
My fickle feelings about the seasons have led me to try to compensate by finding clothes that can correct some of the extremes. I have more down than a duck—in jackets and vests of different thicknesses and lengths. I have insulated boots that should be suitable for arctic conditions and hats and gloves that make you sweat if the mercury is above freezing.
In the summer, I have shirts designed to be cool and breathable, ventilated shorts and hats designed not only to keep my bald head from burning but to also cool it through the wonders of modern thermal technology. I have coats, pants, hats and shoes made to keep my frame, head, hands and feet dryer than the Sahara.
I’m a sucker for every piece of clothing or accessory made to warm or cool.
Some of that fixation goes back to days when I suffered from extreme exposure to bad weather.
I once stood out in the rain on a football Friday night for a story on homecoming and other school traditions. Not ready for the rain, all I had was a flimsy windbreaker that seemed to invite the water in.
It poured more than two inches of rain that evening, with a wind that drove the wetness into every part of me. The first thing I did the following week was buy a hurricane-proof jacket.
My intense interest in cold-weather gear was born following a hike in Shenandoah National Park where I was doing a story on park staff getting emergency training. I got so cold when a stiff, 20-degree wind whipped up that I almost declared myself the emergency.
The hotter than hot day came accompanying a crabber out on the Potomac River on a day that went triple-digits. The cotton shirt I had on became a device for collecting sweat, my hat seemed to melt on my head.
Or course, none of this clothing can really undo the extremes of heat and cold that make me so fickle about the weather.
Funny how I don’t remember any sign of this weather weakness from my youth. Hot was hot and cold was cold, and nothing was going to keep me from joining my pals to ride bikes in summer or build a snow fort in winter.
On those days, I don’t remember feeling hot or cold, the same way I didn’t register being wet from jumping in a creek to catch a frog.
Coming through the front door, my mom asked me why I was soaking wet.
“Wet? I’m wet?” I asked, oblivious as only the young can be.
