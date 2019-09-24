Many readers know that I publish a long list of the area’s best Christmas displays each year.
I can’t do that much for Halloween, but to get into the fun of this spooky holiday I do try to find a house or two where the yard and house itself is clothed in ghouls, goblins, witches or other cool, creepy décor.
To that end, I need your help, good readers.
If you know of someone who really goes all out, who spends weeks and maybe even months planning and preparing a Halloween display, please share its details with me.
As with the Christmas list, I’m not looking for run-of-the-mill displays. They’re great, but for both Halloween and Christmas, I’m looking to feature displays so good that people would drive over to see them.
In years past, I’ve shared details and locations of Halloween displays that have included dozens and dozens, if not hundreds, of scary and decorative pieces.
I’ve already received a few suggestions, but I’d really like to have a handful to pick from. This helps to ensure we get one or two really creative, spooky and imaginative Halloween displays.
Here are a few guidelines:
You can suggest/nominate your own home and display, a neighbor’s or simply one you see each year and think is really amazing.
I need the address of the home/spot where the display is set up, the names of the folks who own the house and/or create the display and a phone number to reach them.
If you’re nominating a friend or neighbor, it’s a good idea to check with them first to make sure they’re amenable to having their display described and photographed for a column just before Halloween.
Because I’ll need some time to get out and interview the folks whose displays will be featured, we need to get this process started and completed quickly.
It also helps if the displays being nominated go up well before the day of Halloween, as I’ll need to get out and see them in time to write a story. Ditto for giving our photographers time to come out and photograph them.
So if you put up your display the day before Halloween, it’s tough for us to include it in this column feature.
Because I’ve already heard from some folks who say they’re reticent about putting expensive and sensitive animatronics out too early, there are ways we might be able to work around that. But I have to know about that situation early on so we can make arrangements.
As with the Christmas list, no suggestions will be taken by phone.
Instead, please email your suggestions on the best displays in the area to me at rhedelt@freelancestar.com. Attaching photos of displays from earlier years will help the chances that a really good display will be chosen.
As I send out this call, I am thinking back over some pretty amazing displays featured over the years.
There was a high schooler in King George County who included animatronics to make parts of his linear display at the county’s YMCA move and speak.
And a couple in Caroline County who set up elaborate scenes in a barn and several adjoining sheds, with dozens and dozens of scary characters and fiends. As with many of these displays, they had friends come in to dress up and play parts to scare those invited to the party they made of Halloween night.
And in Stafford County, a network morning show came down to feature an outbuilding with all sorts of murder, mayhem and scares for the holiday. I featured it as well, along with the family, who had a blast creating it.
I do this because it’s an interesting way to tap into the creativity and fun some folks have decorating for Halloween.
Each year, the people who do it seem to find new and different ways for that creativity to manifest itself.
So if you know of a scary masterpiece, get in touch, and soon!
