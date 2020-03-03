Some people hate shifting their clocks for Daylight Saving Time, but I greet its arrival each March with glee and anticipation.
That’s because as of Sunday, we get an extra hour of sunlight in the early evening, when many of us are done with work and can enjoy doing whatever we care to in the great outdoors.
We can run, ride a bike, work in the garden or simply sit on the front porch and enjoy the sights and sounds all around us until sunset, which will happen Sunday at 7:10 p.m. I like the sound of that better than Wednesday’s sunset: 6:06 p.m.
And because the days will get progressively longer as we head towards spring and summer, the extra time in the evenings will expand rapidly.
In two weeks from Sunday’s Daylight Saving Time shift at 2 a.m., sunset will occur in our area at 7:24 p.m. A month after that on April 22, it will be 7:53 and by May 22, that big ball of fire up in the sky won’t set until 8:20.
The days will get progressively longer until June 20, the longest day of the year, with just over 14 hours and 50 minutes of daylight. On that day, ol’ sol will go down at 8:36 p.m. after having risen that morning at 5:46.
There are good arguments for jettisoning Daylight Saving Time, as well as sticking with it all year long by shifting clocks forward an hour today and then not resetting them in November, or ever again.
I’d be okay with that, though you end up with the sun not coming up until almost 8:30 a.m. in some of the winter months, putting kids on streets catching school buses in pitch dark.
Of course, in the system where we shift clocks back an hour in November, kids end up getting off buses in the dark in the shortest days of winter. But it seems to pose more of a danger to have them getting on school buses long before the sun comes up.
I’m good with our current system of springing forward in March and falling back in November, largely because it means we’ll all have time to do things we enjoy in the evenings.
It helps that we hit spring on March 19 and move closer to the start of summer in June, with temperatures slowly rising.
Sure, you can take a bike ride if you can find time when the sun’s out on a typical January day, but you’d better have some extra layers and warm gloves on.
Folks with insight will correctly infer that there’s a reason I’m more concerned about what time the sun goes down that what time it comes up.
That’s because I’m both a night owl and somewhat allergic to mornings, especially during those times of year when the sun pops up before 7 a.m.
Exercising or running errands at the start of the day, instead of the end, puts you in colder weather much of the year, and sometimes in more intense traffic. Though I’m not sure there’s a great deal of difference in morning traffic slowdowns and those that occur in the afternoon and evening these days.
For a little while, it’ll feel odd to see the sun rising, as it will Sunday, at 7:30 a.m. But in two weeks, it’ll happen at 7:09, a month later at 6:23 and by May 22, it’ll rise at 5:53 a.m.
But like I said, I’m more focused on getting that extra hour in the evening, when I’m much happier with the world than I am at the day’s start.
Life is good when you get out and move, the golden sunlight touching your shoulders with a touch of warmth in the breeze.
Starting Sunday, there’s an extra hour for that to happen, a sign that we’ve hit another milestone on our trek from winter cold to summer’s warmth.
