I’m by no means the smartest guy around, but I like to think that I’m not a real dullard.
But that’s just how I’ve felt these past few weeks applying for state unemployment benefits—successfully, I found out late this week—after being furloughed for the week of April 6–10.
The best news for others like me who for the first time find themselves trying to plumb the Virginia Employment Commission system: Even if you get have a miscue filling out the claim, there’s a good chance the VEC folks will come along behind you and straighten things out.
When I got a call letting me know that Thursday afternoon, I had been struggling to get my claim back on good footing after hearing on a phone update line that my claim was being held up because of a filing “issue.”
Before I go any further recounting my experiences, I want to get a few things out of the way:
I’m really lousy filling out online forms and claims, especially ones where the questions asked don’t seem to apply accurately to me or make sense.
And believe me, for someone trying to get his first unemployment pay after 43 straight years of working for the same newspaper, the application that I started April 3 didn’t always make sense.
“When were you terminated?” the online registration asked at one point. I wanted to scream, “I wasn’t!” but that didn’t move me toward successfully filing my claim.
Before I continue, let me get a few things said first.
I realize that the folks working for the Virginia Employment Commission are being swarmed in a way that’s not fair or even believable.
Joyce Fogg, a PR and marketing specialist for the VEC, noted that on a typical day before the coronavirus changed everything, staffers around the state took in 270 or so claims for unemployment benefits.
Fogg said that for the past few weeks, “that number has been between 20,000–30,000 a day. The phone rings off the hook, the system is flooded and it’s more difficult to pull up information, even though our people in the call centers are doing the best they can.”
Indeed, the VEC reports that almost 105,000 people filed for benefits last week, down slightly from more than the 147,000 who filed in the previous week and the nearly 112,500 filing during the final full week of March.
Fogg said Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has authorized the commission to increase staffing by 20 percent and the use of additional call centers and computer resources to address the problem. But you have to wonder how 20 percent more staff can handle a load that’s some 10 times what it used to be, even if the claims seem to be slowly going down after an earlier peak.
It’s not just in Virginia. Unemployment is surging across the U.S., last week more than 5 million Americans applying for benefits, taking the total to 22 million out of a work force of 159 million.
Back to my experience. Knowing that filing by phone was probably a fool’s errand, I went the online route, at vec.virginia.gov.
They’ve improved the site’s home screen since that day when I first filed, making it more clear where to get started. On my first foray there April 3, there were a handful of spots that had “unemployment” in their title.
By this week, it’s more clear on the home page, with a blue banner that says “Unemployment Insurance” and places to click to begin, asking you whether to start in English or Spanish.
Once you get in that claim page, you’re led through requests to provide your work history, address and phone, Social Security number, bank account number and other information about you.
Some questions worried this very literal filer. Like one that asked if I was “able to work” during the week in which I was claiming unemployment benefits. I wrestled for a while over whether that meant was I fit and able to work that week, or was I able to find some work that week.
There was also confusion about questions about whether I’d met the requirements of going to out apply for jobs. Gov. Northam had already waived that requirement, as well as the one-week waiting period to file a claim. But the question about whether I was heading out to seek work was still there when I completed that initial claim.
At another juncture, it asked something about how many hours I worked. The questions in that section were about work history, so I wasn’t sure whether to say 40 for a normal week or zero for the furlough week.
I’d been advised by folks at work to select or say that “lack of work” was the reason I was filing. Never got that question on my first swing through, though I did the second time I tried.
And here’s a piece of advice about trying to go back in and fix problems: don’t. That in itself may well have delayed my claim, and instructions on the site warn that two-timing or worse can cause problems.
I was initially encouraged about seven days after the initial filing, when I got a letter from the VEC explaining what I’d get in state benefits. At about 10 days from the first filing, I got another letter with my PIN number.
But then each day nothing happened and no money showed up in my account. My go-to worry in situations like that is that I’ve messed up somehow.
At different times in this waiting period, I tried calling to see what was happening. I wouldn’t advise that. One day, I decided to keep calling every few minutes and ended up trying more than 120 times. I never got through and all I accomplished was raising my blood pressure.
When I spoke to Fogg late last week, she said if filers have a problem on their claims, they should eventually receive a call from a VEC employee who will try to straighten things out. She was even nice enough to arrange a call from a claims worker, who noted that my claim had been processed and money was on the way.
After worrying for two weeks that I’d screwed things up, it was so gratifying that I babbled something about her being an angel. Both she and Fogg said the VEC understands that for people who’ve never filed an unemployment claim before, the system takes a while to get used to.
I know my worries and slight delay obtaining this unemployment payout are nothing compared to the many folks who have been put out of work by the coronavirus, though it sure fells good to have something to compensate for those lost wages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.