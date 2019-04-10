IT USED to be that basic math was really simple. You just put the numbers down and added, subtracted, multiplied or divided.
Take the subtraction problem below, for instance.
32-12=20
In the old days, you just put the 12 beneath the 32 and said: 2 minus 2 is 0 and 3 minus 1 is 2. 2–0. 20. That was your answer.
But then the really smart people in the higher realms of education decided that this was too simple, so they revised mathematics. This is how you apparently solve 32–12 using “new math.”
Many people complain that this new way of subtracting 12 from 32 is so complicated that they can’t understand it. I admit it took me a little time, but after some thought, I figured it out.
Let’s start with how a teacher 100 years ago might explain the old method.
“A farmer has 32 cows in the barn lot. He turns 12 of them out to pasture. How many cows are left in the barn lot?”
The answer, of course, is 20 and that was so simple that almost any second-grader could comprehend the theory. Everybody knew what was going on. Apparently the powers-that-be didn’t want everyone to know what was going on, so they came up with this new formula.
So how would a teacher explain this to her class using new math?
“A farmer has 32 cows in his barn lot. He takes 15 of them to his neighbor’s farm, where he puts 12 in that man’s barn lot. Then he puts three in a long rectangular lot that he has just built.
“He takes 20 of his neighbor’s cows and puts five of them in the long rectangular lot, which leaves him with 15.
“Now he borrows 30 more cows from another neighbor’s field and puts 10 of them in the long rectangular lot. He puts the other 20 ‘borrowed’ cows back in the field.
“Then he goes to a third farm, where he rounds up 32 cows, two of which he puts in the long rectangular lot.
“The farmer then walks over to the long rectangular lot and starts counting, ‘One, two, three…’ He finds that there are 20 cows in the long rectangular lot and the math problem is solved. The answer is 20.”
If that explanation doesn’t simplify math for these second-graders, I don’t know what would. It sure beats the old explanation of having 32 cows in the lot, turning out 12 and figuring out how many are left. That was much too simple.
Using new math, the children must visualize four farms, cows being driven down the road and a long rectangular lot. That’s a pretty tall order for children today, most of whom have never seen a real cow or a real farm.
In real life, it would be pretty complicated for the farmer, too. Just opening the barn lot gate and letting 12 cows go through wouldn’t be too tough, but walking 15 of them to the neighbor’s farm would take a lot of time and effort.
Then there is that business of mixing one farmer’s cows with the cows from other herds. It is going to take time to separate them when the math problem is solved.
Suppose the fourth farmer isn’t home and his wife looks out the window and sees someone taking 30 cows out of the pasture? That’s could result in a charge of rustling and five years in jail, not to mention the legal costs.
And someone has got to build that long, rectangular cattle pen where the answer to the problem will be found. That’s going to take time and money. Woven wire and fence posts are not cheap.
All that running from farm to farm will also remove some fat from those cows, so they will bring less at the market.
I’m sorry, folks. Having been in the cattle business a long part of my life, I just cannot go along with this new math. I think opening the barn lot gate, letting 12 cows out and then counting what is left is the best way to solve this math problem.
Gimme those old-time mathematics.