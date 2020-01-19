Members of the Fredericksburg community who gathered at James Monroe High School for the 14th annual celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day were asked not only to reflect on King’s legacy, but to act.
“We pray that we will be inspired to carry on the struggle,” said Lawrence Davies, former mayor of the City of Fredericksburg and pastor emeritus of Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), in his invocation at the beginning of Sunday afternoon’s program. “There are battles to be fought and we need people strong enough to fight.”
His prayer was echoed by other speakers throughout the program, who asked the audience to stand up to the injustices of today.
Mary Katherine Greenlaw, the current City mayor, asked for a community based upon “respect, understanding and justice.”
“Dr. King believed this is possible and I do, too,” Greenlaw said, adding, “Never before have we needed more integrity in our leadership.”
She said the city plans to dedicate “time and resources” toward a better understanding of its history and a more honest telling of it.
From Jennifer Carroll Foy, delegate to the Virginia General Assembly representing parts of Prince William and Stafford counties, came a call to fight for an end to economic inequality.
She quoted from King’s 1968 speech rallying sanitation workers in Memphis, in which he asked, “What does it profit a man to be able to eat at an integrated lunch counter if he doesn’t have enough money to buy a hamburger?”
Carroll Foy said the majority of minimum-wage workers in the country are women—and are disproportionately women of color, many of whom are also single heads of their households.
“When we start paying them what they are worth, we lift millions out of poverty,” she said.
“Dr. King knew that genuine equality means fighting for an increased minimum wage, an end to wage theft, an end to pregnancy discrimination,” Carroll Foy continued, noting that she has introduced bills in the General Assembly to address these issues.
“Are you willing to stand with me to make this a better Virginia?” she asked.
Marci Catlett, who recently became the first African American superintendent of Fredericksburg City Public Schools, spoke of a “reading crisis” in the state and country and asked the community to join her in “committing that all children are able to read at grade level,” as well as eliminating the school-to-prison pipeline and increasing its investment in students’ social-emotional needs.
“What will it matter [that I am the first African American superintendent] if I don’t improve the lives of all Fredericksburg’s children?” she asked.
Reflections on King’s legacy by leaders such as Greenlaw, Carroll Foy and Catlett—as well as Tiina Rodrigue, president of Beth Shalom Temple’s congregation and two UMW students who traveled on a recent social justice fall break trip re-creating the path of the 1961 Freedom Riders—were interspersed with performances by the MLK Community Choir led by Keith Armstead, Umbiance Center for the Performing Arts, Hands of Glory Mime Ministry, and spoken word artist Alex Harvell.
Also as part of the program, representatives of the five jurisdictions in Planning District 16—Fredericksburg city and the counties of Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline and King George—presented Hidden Figure awards to five community members.
The Hidden Figure award was introduced in 2018 and honors unsung heroes who work to better the Fredericksburg-area community. It is named after Margot Lee Shetterly’s book about the black female mathematicians at NASA who helped put a man on the moon.
This year, awards were presented to Frank White, “the keeper of Stafford’s history,” as Stafford County supervisor Tinesha Allen described him; Roger and Connie Braxton, who worked to establish Spotsylvania County’s John J. Wright Museum; Phyllis Ashton, an educator who helped integrate King George County schools; Cleo Coleman, historian of Port Royal in Caroline County; and Sonny Holmes of Fredericksburg City.
During his performance, Harvell offered another charge to the audience.
“We gonna change the world,” he chanted, “but first, let’s start with our community.”
