One of the new scholarships being offered through The Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region honors a power couple the foundation describes as “two remarkable Dahlgren Navy base employees”—Dr. Gladys and Ira West.
She was one of the “Hidden Figures” who helped develop technology that led to the Global Positioning System and he was one of the first African American supervisors at what’s now known as the Naval Support Facility Dahlgren.
A $1,000 scholarship named after them and established by the Dahlgren Heritage Museum will go to a King George High School student pursuing the same kind of studies they did in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
The award is one of more than $140,000 in scholarships available to local students next spring. Seniors are encouraged to apply for the scholarships through the foundation’s online application portal at cfrrr.org/apply-for-grants-and-scholarships. Applications must be submitted before 11 p.m. March 1.
The Community Foundation administers more than 40 scholarship funds on behalf of the donors. “We believe that investing in education for area young people is a powerful investment in our community’s future,” states the foundation in a press release.
The scholarships are available to local students who plan to attend a two-year or four-year university, college, vocational school or career technical school. Students from Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford may apply.
Each fund has a different criteria. Some support a specific county or school, others are for athletes or musicians and some are for those in need or in pursuit of a particular field of study.
Students may apply for multiple scholarships.
Last year, The Community Foundation awarded $150,000 in scholarships to 53 local students.
Meanwhile, the Wests continue to stay active in their Dahlgren community. Gladys West, who last year was inducted into the Air Force Space and Missile Pioneers Hall of Fame, recently was invited to participate in AARP’s 2020 Black History Month campaign.
