Mary Washington Healthcare received some gifts this week, a welcomed gesture as health care workers continue to contend with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Fredericksburg hospital was given a $200,000 donation and a pair of electric vehicles by sPower, a renewable energy company building a 500-megawatt solar facility in western Spotsylvania County.
The hospital has been “in dire need” of personal protective equipment since the outbreak, according to a press release.
“This major gift will allow the healthcare system to address those shortages as well as offset other unforeseen expenditures incurred in preparing for and operationalizing MWHC’s COVID-19 response,” a hospital official said in the release.
One of sPower’s parent companies also donated a pair of Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles to be used by hospital employees. The cars were delivered on Friday.
The vehicles were donated by Motor, a ride-sharing car company started by the AES Corp., one of sPower’s two owners.
One hospital employee who will be able to use one of the cars has walked to work for 12 years, said Peggy Sue Collins, who works in the hospital’s marketing department.
“They were so happy,” she said. “They are blessed. This is really meeting a need.”
Xavier Richardson, president of the Mary Washington and Stafford Hospital Foundations, was pleased with the help.
“The outpouring of donations from the community during this pandemic has been overwhelming,” he said in the news release. “SPower’s incredible gesture underscores the impact corporate philanthropy can make to commit to a not-for-profit health system during this moment in time when access to resources is being challenged.”
Ryan Creamer, sPower’s CEO, said the company is proud to support the hospital.
“The hospital is on the front lines of COVID-19 response and treatment and leading the way in its field hospital preparedness,” he said in the release. “Spotsylvania and the surrounding area remain important to us, and our thoughts and prayers are with all of those affected.”
SPower is in the process of building a massive, $615 million solar facility on more than 6,300 acres, where it plans to install approximately 1.8 million solar panels.
The company has committed to donating $25 million to entities in the Spotsylvania region through the Community Foundation. So far, sPower has donated $500,000, and after two years that figure should jump to $10 million, according to Charlie Payne, a local attorney representing sPower.
The $200,000 gift to the hospital was not part of the planned donations, he said.
"They want to give back to their community," Payne said.
