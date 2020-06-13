Thanks to stay-at-home orders, many families have spent more time together since the coronavirus hit.
For the Williams family in Fredericksburg, the creation of a COVID-19 vegetable garden means much of that time has been shared, out between the squash and the broccoli.
I visited with several of the family members to get a peek at their ambitious backyard garden, which runs the length of their house in a city subdivision. It’s surrounded by a fence with a door and protected from flying and climbing critters by a top of netting propped up on posts.
For a few years now, a smaller garden plot was the province of Tommy Williams, while his wife, Trish, held sway over beautiful beds of flowers and fragrant herbs all around the yard.
The pandemic's arrival made it clear to Williams—a lawyer for the Thomson Reuters news agency—that his normal routine of flying off each week to meet with clients and members would come to a screeching halt.
“I knew we’d all be here together for a while,” said Williams.
His earlier entreaties to family members to help out tending the smaller garden hadn’t generated a lot of interest. So he came up with a two-pronged plan to change that.
First, he drastically expanded the vegetable garden, more than quadrupling its size and switching to raised beds to grow everything from Swiss chard to sweet corn. His next move was inspired. He created plots for the each of the other three Williams family members and challenged them to a grow-off.
Mary Williams, Tommy’s mother who also lives in the family home, said her son presented her, Trish and their daughter Savannah with deeds, sketches of their plots and color-coded markers as Easter gifts.
The challenge that came with them was simple: For the rest of spring and into summer, family members would compete in a contest to harvest the highest yield of vegetables. But that wasn't the only criteria. Gardeners would also be judged on weed control and “whoever has the best-tasting produce.”
“Even my college granddaughter, who is not at all interested in yardwork, has joined in the planting and we have many jokes about who will have the best veggies," said Mary Williams. “We will have enough vegetables to last all year!”
The grandmother, who also spends time at a family farm in Georgia, brought back her secret weapon in the contest: alpaca manure. It's giving a boost to her sweet potatoes and bush beans.
Savannah, a student and tennis player at the University of Tampa, who’ll be training for much of the summer in Florida, said she has radishes and carrots in her plot.
“I like the carrots because I’ve planted all colors of them in my plot,” she said. “And I really love the radishes. When I’m working out here, I’ll pull one, brush the soil off it and eat it right there. I love them.”
Trish, who still keeps up with her flowers and herbs, said squash and cucumbers fill her plot.
“I love them both and understand that I’ve probably planted way too many,” she said. “I’m sure I’ll have an overabundance.”
In his plot for the competition, Tommy has tomatoes, peppers and cauliflower, while in other, non-contest parts of the garden, he’s also growing broccoli, potatoes, beets, radishes, carrots, kale, Swiss chard and beans.
Though they’re all putting in time under the netting, there’s no mistaking the fact that the instigator of this COVID-19 garden is putting in the longest hours. He’s out there four to five hours on weekdays and longer on weekends.
He’s read up and sought advice from people on everything from the most advantageous crop rotation to companion plants to things like the use of diatomaceous earth—a powdery substance used to control insects.
And nothing about the garden’s design is an accident. The width of the raised beds are set so he can reach the middle from either side. Used shipping boxes cover the walking areas and will eventually become part of the soil. Composting happens in thermostat-equipped bins enclosed by cedar walls coated with tung oil.
Though he used to just plant everything at the same time, Williams said vegetable plantings are now spread out and planned quite deliberately, with thought given to what can follow each plant after it’s harvested. Marigolds, basil and dill work to keep certain insects off vegetables.
Williams does look a little sheepish admitting that his plantings have now expanded past the fenced-in garden plot. He now has a whole hillside spot filled with potatoes and pepper plants.
The lawyer, who now makes his rounds virtually, said that although video calls means he has to stay inside, he routinely makes phone calls while he’s out working in the garden.
“People say they love hearing the birds in the background,” he said.
He thinks his whole family has been much happier, and healthier, because of the shared time working in the garden.
Savannah said she thought long days playing tennis were draining until she compared them to weeding for hours.
“It’ll keep you fit,” she said.
