Construction is finally beginning for the long-discussed Liberty Place project in downtown Fredericksburg.
Wack General Contractor started preliminary work for the roughly 43,000-square-foot, three-level building last week at the site of the William Street Executive Building, which was demolished last spring. It is erecting fencing around the project area on the block bordered by Douglas, William and Winchester streets, and is taking out old concrete and pavement.
Construction is expected to last until late May on the Liberty Place building, which will face William Street. The sidewalks adjacent to the project along Douglas, William and Winchester streets will be closed during some of the work, and there may also be temporary closures to Douglas Street at a later time.
Existing street trees will be removed to make way for the construction work, but they will be replaced with landscaping. Brick sidewalks, Colonial-style lights and other public improvements are also planned as part of the project.
Once it’s completed, Liberty Place will feature ground-level retail/restaurant space and two floors of office space. Tenants include Blue Cow Ice Cream, Burger Bach, Cary Street Partners, Mellow Mushroom, Pasta Fresca Cafe and an Atlantic Union Bank lending office.
Liberty Place is expected to be a nearly $100 million investment in the William Street corridor. Developers Tom and Cathy Wack initially planned to develop the entire block, but eventually sold much of the block to William Square LLC, an affiliate of Spotsylvania County developer Vakos Cos. William Square is planning to build Winchester Place, a 34-unit apartment building, and a parking garage on that property.
William Square also owns the adjacent block, which is where The Free Lance-Star was located until it moved to Central Park. Plans for that block include Amelia House, a 50-unit apartment building that will face Amelia Street, and the 98-room The Hotel Fredericksburg, which will be on the William Street and Washington Avenue sides of the block.
The company also has indicated that it intends to build a multi-use building on the block’s corner at William and Douglas streets at some point in the future.