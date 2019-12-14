As the King George County Board of Supervisors prepares for a public hearing Tuesday on a proposed campground and gun range—a plan which has had people in the neighborhood fired up for more than 16 months—comments on social media are adding fuel to what’s already become a controversial topic.
One of the more unusual story lines focuses on a book written by Mike Ognek. He and his brother, Chris, purchased the old Cameron Hills Golf Course in 2018, in rural Shiloh District near the Westmoreland County line, and want to turn it into the Freedom Hunt Outdoor Club.
The brothers, who work in real estate in Spotsylvania County, need a special exception for the campground and its “ancillary uses,” such as ranges for rifles, shotguns, pistols and archery as well as other outdoor pursuits such as a pool, ropes course and sports arena. The county’s Planning Commission recommended denial of the permit last month.
In 2013, Mike Ognek wrote a fictional book called The Freedom Hunt Club in which he described a covert battle between a citizens’ group and a dark government agency operating on “the edge of the law within the borders of the United States,” according to Amazon.
Resident Joan Neal emailed information about the book to county officials, calling certain excerpts about how to put together a citizens’ militia against the government “particularly chilling and alarming.”
Mike Ognek scoffed at the idea there’s any correlation between the piece of fiction and purpose of the proposed new business.
“It’s actually a bit ridiculous,” he said. “Naming the campground is a nod to the book, from years and years ago, but other than that, there’s no correlation.”
While supervisors have been hearing from residents during public comment portions of board meetings since August 2018 and in private correspondence, Tuesday will mark the board’s first official public hearing on the matter.
However, in September, board members agreed to let the planners consider the issue first.
The county’s Community Development Department staff reviewed the application and recommended approval, but planners came to a different conclusion. They reasoned that three separate aspects of the proposal—the campground, events venue and firing range—would require individual special exceptions and voted against them.
Supervisor Jeff Bueche said after the Nov. 21 meeting that the planners “got it wrong” in a post he made on a closed Facebook group—a post that was later widely circulated. He said in the post he appreciated the thoroughness of the planners, but “they caved to the mob. I look forward to this coming to the [Board of Supervisors].”
Bueche later told The Free Lance–Star that county decisions sometimes are made based on opinions expressed by the majority of people at public hearings, even if officials have had countless conversations with residents who voice different points of view.
“I wasn’t calling the citizens a mob,” Bueche said. “I was calling it mob mentality.”
The campground plan has been revised from its earlier proposal and its first phase calls for 30 primitive campsites, use of the existing clubhouse, archery stations for four people, a pistol range for 10 people, rifle range for 10 to 12 people, shotgun range for one person with option to add more and 10 golf-driving stations.
The first phase includes 35.5 acres, about 15 percent of the total property. Less than 4 percent of the property is designated for firearms use, according to the application.
The second phase features a ropes course, tree house, sports area, pool, outdoor educational building, plot farming, observatory and barn-style venue. It covers about 13.5 acres.
Tuesday’s board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m., but will start after the King George County Service Authority meeting concludes. Residents are given three minutes to express opinions, and the supervisors may vote on the exception that night or defer the decision until the new board takes office next month.
However, there will be one less vote on the matter in 2020. Annie Cupka, the incoming at-large supervisor, said she would recuse herself from any issue involving a campaign donor. Q Real Estate, the company owned by the Ogneks, donated $500 to her election campaign.
