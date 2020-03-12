The following events have been canceled. Anyone interested in attending other functions should call ahead or check social media.
- Gari Melchers Home and Studio's "Picturing New Connections" March 25 and Woodland Hike on March 29.
- The UMW Chamber Music Festival, March 14-15 in the Pavilion.
- The UMW Philharmonic concert with Abigail Rockwell, March 21. Refunds will be given upon request after May 1.
- The Library of Congress is canceling all public programs until at least April 1, including film screenings at the Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper and Pickford Theater on Capitol Hill and library-sponsored public programs in Washington D.C. and Culpeper.
- The Washington Heritage Museums, which includes the Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern, Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop and St. James' House, will be closed to visitors through March 22.
- Stratford Hall in Westmoreland County has postponed its Leading Ladies tour, planned March 16, and Hands on History and Science program on April 4. Otherwise, Stratford Hall will resume regular in-season hours on Monday.
- Vietnam Veterans Day Ceremony at Culpeper National Cemetery, March 27.
- Family Day and Scout Event: "Women in the Marine Corps" scheduled for Saturday at the National Museum of the Marine Corps will be postponed. Materials and activities will be available for scout groups via a Dropbox on Saturday.
One show that will go on is the 69th annual Fredericksburg Fine Art Show, Friday through Sunday, at the Dorothy Hart Community Center. Organizers hope the show, with more than 325 pieces from 80 regional artists, will provide a fun diversion this weekend. "There is plenty of space within the [center] so that visitors will be able to practice social distancing," stated a press release. The show is open Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.
