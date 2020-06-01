Fredericksburg officials have announced that a curfew will go into effect at 8 p.m. this evening as protests continue over the death of George Floyd. With a few exceptions, people must be off the street and in their home at that time.

The curfew comes under a state of emergency that has been declared by Gov. Ralph Northam. Under the city curfew, no person is authorized to be in public between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. starting this evening and continuing through Wednesday morning.

There are some exceptions, include traveling to and from work and medical emergencies.

The curfew comes amid a third day of protests in the Fredericksburg area. Protests were going on this afternoon at the Stafford County Courthouse and in downtown Fredericksburg.  

