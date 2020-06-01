Fredericksburg officials have announced that a curfew will go into effect at 8 p.m. this evening as protests continue over the death of George Floyd. With a few exceptions, people must be off the street and in their home at that time.
The curfew comes under a state of emergency that has been declared by Gov. Ralph Northam. Under the city curfew, no person is authorized to be in public between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. starting this evening and continuing through Wednesday morning.
There are some exceptions, include traveling to and from work and medical emergencies.
The curfew comes amid a third day of protests in the Fredericksburg area. Protests were going on this afternoon at the Stafford County Courthouse and in downtown Fredericksburg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.