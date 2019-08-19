Fredericksburg's School Board will hold a special meeting to establish qualifications for the new superintendent at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Walker-Grant Center, 210 Ferdinand St. The date was incorrect in an article that appeared in Saturday's paper.
Cathy Jett
