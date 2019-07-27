BEFORE coming to the United States several years ago, Mark Blomsteel had earned accolades in the music industry in his home country, The Netherlands, winning a handful of Dutch Country Music Awards.
But the Spotsylvania County resident says it’s been an uphill battle replicating that sort of success on this side of the pond, where he’s been trying to make inroads for more than six years.
And although the Rotterdam born-and–raised musician gets discouraged now and then from the struggle, he knows enough about perseverance to never consider quitting.
Born with a genetic eye disease that has left him legally blind, he was told by medical and educational experts that education would be an uphill journey, with limited prospects for success.
“But I proved them wrong,” said Blomsteel, who ended up in Fredericksburg after falling in love with the woman who’s now his wife, Lori. Not only did he do well in high school, he earned a bachelor’s degree in media and entertainment management from the University of Rotterdam and got a job writing and editing at MTV Networks there.
During that time, the young Dutchman was starting to hone the songwriting skills he started developing with when he was 11.
“When I was 18 or so, I went to a friend’s studio and we recorded one of the songs I’d written,” said Blomsteel from the deck of his home in western Spotsylvania. “He complimented me on my voice and the song, and it helped motivate me to do more.”
During his last year in college, Blomsteel said he got a big break after contacting a British producer who’d previously worked with The Spice Girls. After the producer listened to the musician’s demos, Blomsteel got invited to a studio in the UK, where he recorded one of his first songs, “Leaving It All Behind.”
Sadly, the producer—who seemed to be his best shot at a big break—died of a heart attack just a few days after the recording session.
Despite that setback, Blomsteel kept at it, eventually recording and releasing other country-flavored songs and albums in the Netherlands and achieving success in what he’ll readily admit is a small crowd of country performers.
“I knew that to really succeed meant coming to the U.S., so that’s what I did,” he said.
There have been hits and misses. A high point came several years back, when a music industry veteran worked with him to record several of his songs at the Treasure Isle Recorders Studio in Nashville, a spot where Johnny Cash, Sheryl Crow, Dolly Parton and Jason Aldean have made records.
Some of those tracks join more recent recordings, as well as some Blomsteel made in his earlier days in The Netherlands on a new album, “Burning Old Bridges,” now available at iTunes, Amazon and other outlets.
Just released through M.A.R.S. Label Group, in partnership with CEN/The Orchard, a division of Sony Music, the album is dedicated to Bob Caffary, a businessman Blomsteel met in Boston several years back. Caffary took an interest in his career, but died before he could fully get involved.
“Take the first letter of each word in the name of the album and it spells out Bob,” Blomsteel said. “That’s my way of showing how important his support, his believing in my career, was for me.”
Listen to the songs on Blomsteel’s album and you see that his style is much like that of many country performers today. Some songs have the upbeat tempo and rock feel of a modern country hit, while others are ballads that you could imagine other artists singing.
Asked about his major influences growing up, Blomsteel noted that his father, a teacher, had plenty of John Fogerty and Credence Clearwater Revival playing in the family house. His own influences stretch from George Strait to Kenny Rogers to James Taylor.
Blomsteel said he and his music have benefited from the connections he’s made recording in Nashville, where he still has a house. Folks in the industry nicked him “The Dutchboy,” which he takes in good humor.
“They even say I have a Southern accent,” he said, noting that they’re probably just mistaking the inflection and tone that comes from his native Dutch.
Blomsteel hopes that the new album will lead to performance dates and other projects in the future.
He’s happy with the way the music has turned out, and uses all the time he has between caring for his two children to push his career forward. He’s hoping for big things, but is enough of a realist to not count on any successes before they happen.
Whatever the future holds, the singer/songwriter notes that he’s already had some amazing experiences recording and performing in spots all over the country.
“I went in one day to record at the studio in Nashville, but was told it would be postponed a day because Alabama and Jason Aldean were there that day,” said Blomsteel. “I got to watch through the window as they recorded the song 'Tennessee River.' ”
That thrill was still there when he went in the following day to record his songs, and found the lyric sheet for that “Tennessee River” session in the booth.
“I brought it home with me,” he said with a smile, noting that they were gone and no longer needed it. “I’ve still got it around here somewhere.”