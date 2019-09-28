What’s do you think about Stafford County’s past, present and future? Do you have a favorite memory or artifact to share?
County officials would like to know.
Since July, the county has hosted several community forums throughout the region to gather public feedback on Stafford’s history, as well as hear from local residents on what it’s like to live, work or run a business in the county.
County officials are conducting the forums to set the stage for Downtown Stafford, a proposed multipurpose, mixed-use neighborhood that will be located along Courthouse Road across from the county’s courthouse. Plans for the pedestrian-friendly neighborhood call for housing a mix of single-family homes, apartments and townhouses, street-level retail shops, restaurants, entertainment and activity areas, anchored by a county museum.
Public input from the forums will help county officials develop a tourism plan that will accurately define the county’s rich history.
“We want Downtown Stafford to be lively, authentic, interactive and unique,” said John Holden, the county’s director of Economic Development and Tourism. “That’s not only important to our citizens, but it’s also attractive to visitors.”
So far, public response at the forums has shown interest in highlighting Stafford’s history, which includes being the home of Native American tribes and George Washington and serving as a headquarters and camp for the Union army during the Civil War. Residents also mentioned the importance of the Rappahannock and Potomac rivers, including Potomac Creek, as well as the influence of the military and first-responders.
“Response from the public so far has been good, but we’d like to hear more,” said Holden. “We’d like to get more input from younger professionals or couples in the area, as well as young adults and business owners who would be interested in providing their input.”
Revenue Commissioner Scott Mayausky serves as the foundation president for the Stafford County Museum project. He said there has been interest in building a museum in the area since the 1960s, and the Downtown Stafford project will finally give the county the opportunity to do that, making it one of the anchors in the new neighborhood.
“Across the board, we’re hearing people want to tell the story in a high-tech way, so our goal is to take our past history and tell our county’s story utilizing modern technology,” said Mayausky.
Mayausky said the response from the public at previous community forums has revealed several possible themes to build on that span decades of time.
“Spies are a big one,” said Mayausky, “from the Revolutionary War to what’s happening now at Quantico.”
Stafford officials say a request for proposals will be published in the spring seeking interested bidders to design and build the Downtown Stafford project in a number of phases over a number of years.
The fifth and final community forum will be held from 6–9 p.m. Wednesday at the Stafford Regional Airport. Holden asks those who attend the final community forum to come prepared to share a favorite Stafford memory, song, piece of artwork, memorabilia or photograph that might help tell the county’s story for generations to come.
“In addition to gathering further input, we’re going to summarize what we’ve heard so far, and then compile that information into themes, such as military history,” he said. “Then we’ll dive deeper to understand those themes even more. That understanding will help us shape how to use those themes in a place people can someday visit.”
No takers as usual, not even a political moment in the evolution of a rural place gone buck wild with unbridled residential growth with nothing to do for its citizens. Why do they travel to town or head into the traffic boondoggle to go 15 miles north in 45 minutes to get to a place that provides something for everyone to look at, is inviting to the eye and entertaining for the family, spending their paycheck on the wide variety of choices and products? The bigger question our fearless leaders are dodging is who is going to fund this transformation? It is one thing to imagine people going out to dine and shop and pay a tax and another to collect taxes from the big businesses that, by their very nature are in it to make a substantial profit while realizing the piper has to be paid too. In my mind, a continuous revenue stream coming in to fix the already bulging deficits to schools, infrastructure and entertainment. Build it and they will come!
I do not disagree that the transformation of this place in on the cusp of explosion, but controlled as it needs to be. Start by fishing for an investor that will establish the first high-rise mixed building structure to the region. Have you ever seen tower cranes in the county? Maybe the hospital but that’s it. You see cranes, you see vertical growth, you see vertical growth, and you get revenue. A beacon on the hill will entice and especially with the new interstate interchange to stop in and spend. Secondly in that same building and potentially more high-rise construction, people can actually work and stay in our county without the drag on commuting northbound daily. Weave in a mix of use groups of assemblies, mercantile, in addition to the business use and there you have it, work, shop & activities.
In recent memory it was said by county, that all are stakeholders in the prosperity of its citizens, the folks of my home and place of many decades. I do not believe that, especially from others and my self’s vantage point. It seems we get what is shoved down our throats regardless. With that, I hope others will engage the process and make an impact from our perspective. This is something that will outlive most people I know in my beloved county. Sitting on a board seat listening to propaganda from someone who has no clue about this place, is the wrong presentation. I mean really a slideshow from Boston? Try something closer to home, https://mosaicdistrict.com/
My list; High-rise downtown Stafford, amusement aquia town center, turn Aquapo beach (old timers jargon for aquia landing) as it is called now, into a profitable business environment that will enhance the park, say a pier going out into the Potomac like at VA beach and all the bells and whistles for people to enjoy the park. If my representation is engaging our homeland, this will give you my vote as well as others for another term, if desired. If not just watch and listen…
Stafford don't have an identity crisis. Just look at Aquia Town Center, The Garrison and soon this. Bulldozed, vacant commercial lots and storefronts. Nothing Stafford has done attracted business to these vacant eyesores. What makes one believe there is going to be anything different? EDA what a joke!
Exactly. Ten years ago a "dynamic mixed commercial and residential" area was planned for Aquia Towne Center. Bulldozed operating businesses and now semi-urban blight for 10 years. So the great idea of The Garrison down crowed 610. Bulldozed open space and an old house and what? More nothing for, how long now? Five years? Who are these idiots with these ideas?
