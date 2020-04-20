Three more elderly people in the Fredericksburg area have died from COVID-19 since Friday, bringing to nine the number of deaths in the Rappahannock Area Health District.
All three were men; two were in their 70s and one in his 80s, according to Allison Balmes–John, spokeswoman for the local health district. No other information was available Monday.
At Gov. Ralph Northam’s Monday briefing, he stressed the need “for the public to see more data” and pledged to provide more on the Virginia Department of Health’s website. State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver said that “giving accurate data in a timely fashion” would help alleviate some of the public’s fear and anxiety in the midst of the global pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus.
The additional information—including the number of cases and deaths in each locality—was supposed to be available Monday on the state site, Balmes–John said, but that wasn’t the case. Instead, the site listed deaths by health district only, with no information per locality or health district about the individuals, their ages or racial backgrounds. Those details are expressed in statewide numbers only.
The lack of information makes it difficult for localities to mitigate the spread of illness and to answer questions from residents, said King George County Administrator Neiman Young.
“With this being an unprecedented pandemic, people are data hungry and they want the full story,” Young said. “We’re working with our hands tied behind our back because the health district doesn’t provide the information that we seek.”
For instance, in the first few weeks of the crisis, government officials didn’t know which residents in their localities had tested positive, so their emergency responders weren’t aware when they were answering calls at homes where there were COVID-19 patients. As a result of requests statewide, the state health department allowed the local health districts to share the details with localities.
But there are still information gaps. Young and other government officials are notified when county residents test positive, but Young said he has many county employees who live outside of King George. One of those workers could test positive, and the local health district wouldn’t notify him about it—even though he and others share space with that individual at least 40 hours a week. He said he would want to know so offices could be cleaned properly.
Protecting patient confidentiality is paramount to health officials, and the state health department had told local health districts not to disclose the number of COVID-19 deaths by locality in an effort “to preserve the anonymity of patients,” Balmes–John said.
But as of Monday, Oliver decided to make an exception “to our usual standards due to the mounting number of cases of COVID-19,” she said.
The most recent deaths in the local health district underscore how deadly the virus can be to older people. While more than 80 percent of those who get COVID-19 may have mild symptoms, the elderly and those with “underlying medical conditions remain at greater risk for serious complications,” said Dr. Donald Stern, acting director of the local health district.
He reminded residents to follow the prescribed precautions: to stay at home, practice social distancing, wear cloth masks and use good hygiene.
“We all must remain vigilant to protect ourselves,” Stern said, “and especially to protect the vulnerable members of our community.”
Across Virginia, there were 8,990 cases and 300 deaths, as of Monday. In the local health district, there are 287 cases, which included 161 in Stafford County; 77 in Spotsylvania County; 18 in King George County; 17 in Fredericksburg and 14 in Caroline County.
There also were 43 cases in Culpeper County; 39 in Fauquier County; 20 in Orange County; and 10 in Westmoreland County.
