Two more people have died from COVID-19 in the Rappahannock Area Health District, but public health officials are providing little information, except to say the deaths involved a woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s.
Spokesperson Allison Balmes–John would not specify where the patients lived, saying she was following a request from the Virginia Department of Health. But the man who died was a 75-year-old resident of King George County, who passed away over the weekend at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, said King George County Administrator Neiman Young.
Young said he didn’t know any other specifics about the individual’s circumstances and that his office was trying to acquire more details from the local health district.
“I wish to offer condolences for the King George County resident that passed away,” said Cathy Binder, chairwoman of the King George Board of Supervisors. “May their memory be a blessing to all of their friends and family.”
No information was available on the woman who died.
The two most recent deaths bring to five the number of people in the local health district—Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford—who have died from the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
The deaths come as the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the local health district topped the 200-mark. As of Wednesday morning, there were 209 people who had contracted the disease, with 108 of them in Stafford, 60 in Spotsylvania, 17 in King George, 15 in Fredericksburg and nine in Caroline.
Elsewhere in the region, there were 29 cases in Fauquier County, 25 in Culpeper County, 17 in Orange County and eight in Westmoreland County.
The increase in cases in the local health district between Tuesday and Wednesday was 21—the biggest jump in a 24-hour period, to date, with Stafford numbers climbing by 13 in the same time frame.
However, the real total of those with the highly contagious infection is probably five times higher, said Dr. Donald Stern, acting director of the Rappahannock Area Health District.
“Some people may be carriers of the virus and not even know it,” he said, adding that the actual number of people sickened is “likely over 1,000.”
About 80 percent of those with the disease have no symptoms, Stern said, or they experience mild to moderate ones and probably don’t get tested—or meet the criteria to be tested.
“People may find it helpful to consider that any time they go out in public, they could potentially be exposed to COVID-19 or they could be spreading the disease,” he said.
That’s why health officials continue to stress the best ways to prevent the spread of the disease are to stay home as much as possible, wear a cloth face covering, practice social distancing and maintain good hygiene.
“These precautions are known to slow the spread of the virus and are the best way to keep yourself and others safe,” Stern said.
And, they’re working, Gov. Ralph Northam said on Wednesday during his regular briefing. During the press conference, he extended certain business closures through May 8. His order bans crowds of more than 10 people; closes recreation, entertainment and personal care businesses; and limits restaurants to takeout and delivery services only.
“It is too early to let up,” the governor said.
The state health department is providing more information on its website about those with COVID-19. It’s including in its daily count those who have tested positive, as well as those who probably have the disease because they have symptoms and were exposed to someone with the illness.
The Virginia total stood at 6,500 cases as of Wednesday morning. More women have been diagnosed than men—3,335 to 3,097—but more men have died from COVID-19 in the state, a trend that’s played out worldwide. There have been 112 male deaths compared to 78 female deaths in the state. The gender was not reported in five cases.
More tests are including racial information at the insistence of Northam, who wanted to know if Virginia has a disproportionate number of African Americans affected, as is the case in other states. Racial background is still unknown in 40 percent of the Virginia cases, but in tests that have revealed race, 31 percent were white, 18 percent black and 11 percent were other races.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.