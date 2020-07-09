As she works with Latino immigrants, Sue Smith has come to understand their view of COVID-19—many believe there’s not much they can do about the virus, and that “God is ultimately in control.”
“They understand the risks, but get on with life because there’s really no choice,” said Smith, director of LUCHA Ministries, which helps Latinos with food, housing and other necessities. “Very different from people who choose to believe this isn’t real, or isn’t serious, and who assert their ‘right’ to get on with life, wear a mask or not, eat out or not.”
Her comments are in response to the second virus-related death in a week of a Latino resident. On Thursday, the Rappahannock Area Health District reported that a man in his 60s who lived in Stafford County had died from the novel coronavirus. On July 2, the district reported the death of a Spotsylvania County woman in her 80s, also Latino.
Their deaths are among 45 fatalities in the local health district from COVID-19. Of the total, 29 were white, nine were black, six were Latinos and one was Asian or Pacific Islander.
Health officials have noted the disproportionate number of cases, and deaths, among people of color. Latinos make up about 9 percent of Virginia’s population, but account for almost half of positive cases, locally and statewide, in which ethnicity is noted. African Americans make up 19 percent of the state’s population and 20 to 24 percent of COVID-19 fatalities in the Fredericksburg area and Virginia.
Because of the high rate of positive cases in the area’s Latino communities, public health officials have been reaching out to neighborhoods to provide materials in Spanish, said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district. Officials also are hoping to schedule small testing events for high-risk communities, she said.
Because many Latinos have jobs in the service industry, they can’t opt to work from home—and work is necessary as “the housing situation for many Latinos is extremely unstable right now,” Smith said.
“Overall, people seem to understand the seriousness of the virus, but the sense of urgency has faded,” she added. “It’s more a feeling of acceptance and the realization that some will get sick, and that those who have to get out and work will likely pay the highest price.”
Between Wednesday and Thursday, COVID-19 cases increased in every locality in the health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. The two counties with the largest populations—Stafford and Spotsylvania—have seen increases daily, but case counts often have stayed the same in the smaller localities, as well as in neighboring jurisdictions.
Overall, there were 21 new cases reported in the local health district Thursday for a total of 1,060 cases in Spotsylvania; 1,038 in Stafford; 264 in Fredericksburg; 132 in Caroline; and 102 in King George.
Elsewhere in the region, there were 837 cases in Culpeper County; 460 in Fauquier County; 155 in Orange County; and 124 in Westmoreland County.
Case numbers in Westmoreland had stayed the same for days on end, then increased by one or two until June 27, when they jumped from 93 to 100 cases. They’ve continued to climb steadily since then, partly as a result of an outbreak at a local business, said Dr. Richard Williams, director of the Three Rivers Health District.
On Thursday, Westmoreland cases went up from 118 to 124.
Jean Staples, a resident of Colonial Beach, blamed other factors for the increase.
“It’s because of two things: the beach is open and the lack of enforcement from the grocery stores, especially with people coming into town every weekend,” she said, adding case counts rise when “the out-of-town people come in and do not wear a mask.”
Virginia reported 613 new COVID-19 cases and 32 new deaths on Thursday for a cumulative total of 67,988 cases and 1,937 deaths.
