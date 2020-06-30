The 2020–21 academic year at the University of Mary Washington will look very different than previous years.
Changes to the academic calendar were communicated to faculty in a June 26 email from Provost Nina Mikhalevsky. The new calendar is also posted on the university’s website.
Classes will begin as scheduled on Aug. 24, but there will be no fall break and all in-person instruction will end on Nov. 20, prior to the Thanksgiving holiday.
There will be an extended Thanksgiving break ending Nov. 30 and when Fall 2020 semester classes resume, they will be conducted 100 percent remotely.
Winter break will begin Dec. 11 and Spring 2021 classes will begin Jan. 25, two weeks later than usual.
The university is discussing a possible three-week “J-term” to be held in January between the fall and spring semesters.
“Because the spring semester is starting two weeks later, the J-term could be a good way through this longer-than-usual semester break to keep students connected, engaged, and on track to completing their programs of study,” Mikhalevsky wrote in the email.
She said the university will make a decision about J-term by the end of July.
There will be no spring break during the Spring 2021 semester, and classes will end April 30.
Commencement is scheduled to occur as normal on May 8, 2021.
Some Fall 2020 courses are already planned to be fully online, Mikhalevsky said.
Mikhalevsky said UMW will follow guidelines limiting all on-campus classes to no more than 30 people and will configure classrooms to allow for social distancing.
The final Fall 2020 reopening plan will be finalized and submitted to the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia by July 6, Mikhalevsky said.
