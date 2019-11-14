UPDATE: All lanes are now open.

Original story: 

All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 have been closed because of a multiple-crash Thursday afternoon, the Virginia Department of Transportation said.

The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. at the U.S. 17 exit, just north of the Rappahannock River bridge, VDOT said in a release.

VDOT said drivers can "expect significant travel delays."

As of 1:20 p.m., traffic was backed up at least three miles.

At 1:30 p.m., Stafford Fire and Rescue Chief Joseph Cardello said there were no injuries in the crash, which involved a tractor-trailer and other vehicles. He said that the scene should be cleared soon.

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

